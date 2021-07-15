OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G review: Scores high in design and functionality

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with Bokeh Flare Portrait video feature that delivers real-time video processing while capturing portrait videos, which makes subjects appear bright even in dim lighting.

A post pandemic world has brought key changes to our lifestyles. Smartphones remain a big part of our day, our interactions and usage case scenarios have been affected since 2020. Itâ€™s already resulted in product changes and pricing strategies. OPPOâ€™s flagship Reno series has remained in the sub Rs 40,000 segment and provided a serious alternative to consumers who seek a flagship quality device without having to break the bank. If OnePlusâ€™ devices have focused on the â€˜need for speedâ€™, the Reno series has pandered to consumers seeking to make a style statement with their devices. The brandâ€™s latest flagship should please this lot.

The Reno 6 Pro 5G brings two key elements to the table â€“ design and form. OPPO calls it Reno Glow, a unique anti-glare process that lends this device a sheen. Youâ€™re most likely to gravitate towards the Aurora colour variant. OPPOâ€™s proprietary Diamond Spectrum process allows this device to change colour and look different from different angles. If you expect your smartphone to be a conversation starter, you wonâ€™t be disappointed. OPPO also offers a Stellar Black if youâ€™re not a self-confessed attention seeker. The Reno 6 Pro also wins on form; itâ€™s under 8 mm thin and weighs just 177 gm. OPPOâ€™s recent Reno devices feel great in your hand; the 6 Pro joins this band.

Effective camera

So, youâ€™ve got a good looking device to flaunt as you head back to your favourite nightspots in a post-lockdown phase. Now you will also need a capable camera to capture those moments for more attention on your Instagram feed. One of the features I really enjoyed using was the Bokeh Flare Portrait video. It delivers real-time video processing while capturing portrait videos. Subjects appeared bright even in a dimly lit pub.

This Reno also has a whole bag of camera tricks that include AI Color Portrait videos and aggressive beautification with the 32MP selfie lens for those days when your skin doesnâ€™t quite wake up with you. The quad rear cam is versatile; itâ€™s driven by a 64MP primary lens and also features an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP Macro cam and a 2MP mono lens. Thereâ€™s no telephoto lens but thatâ€™s not something youâ€™re likely to miss till your travels go back to pre-pandemic levels.

OPPO manages to squeeze in a 4500 mAh battery despite its light form factor. Battery performance is quite solid; the device comfortably sailed through a whole day with extensive usage. OPPO sweetens the deal with a 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charger in the box. Itâ€™s ridiculously fast and can power up your device from 0 to 100% in just 31 minutes. The Reno 6 Pro also scores with its display; OPPO stretches the screen: body ratio of this bezel-less display to 92.1%. Colours are vibrant on the 6.55-inch display (1080 x 2400 pixels); the 90Hz refresh rate adds to its appeal and is almost a given at this price point. Gaming was particularly smooth. The 360-degree Light-Sensing innovation with two ambient light sensors improves the auto brightness settings and is a practical addition.

OPPO opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor to power the Reno 6 Pro. Although this isnâ€™t the fastest at this price point, it comes as no surprise (The Reno 5 Pro 5G also featured a Dimensity processor under its hood). This may not be a compromise for most users who donâ€™t spend hours in intense gaming sessions. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal memory add to its hardware prowess; this device registered a respectable score of 2565 in our Geekbench (multi-core) benchmark test.

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G scores with its good looks and premium build. It also has quite a few camera tricks up its sleeve. This oneâ€™s for the user who puts style and daily functionality above all else.

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G costs Rs 39,990. It comes in Aurora and Stellar Black. OPPO is also offering cashback offers of up to Rs 4,000 with select banks for a limited period.

