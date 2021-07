OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G review: Scores high in design and functionality

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with Bokeh Flare Portrait video feature that delivers real-time video processing while capturing portrait videos, which makes subjects appear bright even in dim lighting.

A post pandemic world has brought key changes to our lifestyles. Smartphones remain a big part of our day, our interactions and usage case scenarios have been affected since 2020. It’s already resulted in product changes and pricing strategies. OPPO’s flagship Reno series has remained in the sub Rs 40,000 segment and provided a serious alternative to consumers who seek a flagship quality device without having to break the bank. If OnePlus’ devices have focused on the ‘need for speed’, the Reno series has pandered to consumers seeking to make a style statement with their devices. The brand’s latest flagship should please this lot.

The Reno 6 Pro 5G brings two key elements to the table – design and form. OPPO calls it Reno Glow, a unique anti-glare process that lends this device a sheen. You’re most likely to gravitate towards the Aurora colour variant. OPPO’s proprietary Diamond Spectrum process allows this device to change colour and look different from different angles. If you expect your smartphone to be a conversation starter, you won’t be disappointed. OPPO also offers a Stellar Black if you’re not a self-confessed attention seeker. The Reno 6 Pro also wins on form; it’s under 8 mm thin and weighs just 177 gm. OPPO’s recent Reno devices feel great in your hand; the 6 Pro joins this band.

Effective camera

So, you’ve got a good looking device to flaunt as you head back to your favourite nightspots in a post-lockdown phase. Now you will also need a capable camera to capture those moments for more attention on your Instagram feed. One of the features I really enjoyed using was the Bokeh Flare Portrait video. It delivers real-time video processing while capturing portrait videos. Subjects appeared bright even in a dimly lit pub.

This Reno also has a whole bag of camera tricks that include AI Color Portrait videos and aggressive beautification with the 32MP selfie lens for those days when your skin doesn’t quite wake up with you. The quad rear cam is versatile; it’s driven by a 64MP primary lens and also features an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP Macro cam and a 2MP mono lens. There’s no telephoto lens but that’s not something you’re likely to miss till your travels go back to pre-pandemic levels.

OPPO manages to squeeze in a 4500 mAh battery despite its light form factor. Battery performance is quite solid; the device comfortably sailed through a whole day with extensive usage. OPPO sweetens the deal with a 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charger in the box. It’s ridiculously fast and can power up your device from 0 to 100% in just 31 minutes. The Reno 6 Pro also scores with its display; OPPO stretches the screen: body ratio of this bezel-less display to 92.1%. Colours are vibrant on the 6.55-inch display (1080 x 2400 pixels); the 90Hz refresh rate adds to its appeal and is almost a given at this price point. Gaming was particularly smooth. The 360-degree Light-Sensing innovation with two ambient light sensors improves the auto brightness settings and is a practical addition.

OPPO opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor to power the Reno 6 Pro. Although this isn’t the fastest at this price point, it comes as no surprise (The Reno 5 Pro 5G also featured a Dimensity processor under its hood). This may not be a compromise for most users who don’t spend hours in intense gaming sessions. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal memory add to its hardware prowess; this device registered a respectable score of 2565 in our Geekbench (multi-core) benchmark test.

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G scores with its good looks and premium build. It also has quite a few camera tricks up its sleeve. This one’s for the user who puts style and daily functionality above all else.

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G costs Rs 39,990. It comes in Aurora and Stellar Black. OPPO is also offering cashback offers of up to Rs 4,000 with select banks for a limited period.

