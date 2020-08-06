OPPO debuts ColorOS 7.2 in India on newly launched OPPO Reno4 Pro

Smart devices brand OPPO has debuted ColorOS 7.2, its latest version of custom Android software, in India on the newly launched OPPO Reno4 Pro. The new version of ColorOS 7 offers a slew of new and improved features across functionalities making the device smarter, more efficient and versatile, the company said.

ColorOS 7.2 is built on Android 10, the latest version of Google’s operating system and comes with the most used Google apps pre-installed, including call and messages. Building on top of the lightweight design approach of ColorOS 7, OS7.2 offers new features such as AI App Preloading, Super Power Saving Mode, OPPO Lab, and more.

Elaborating on ColorOS 7.2 development, Manoj Kumar, Senior Principal Engineer, OPPO ColorOS says, “ColorOS 7.2 is designed to optimise and enrich user experience on a OPPO smartphone. All features are aimed to deliver a smoother, convenient and intuitive experience for the user. We have worked on extensive consumer insights to make the smartphone experience more customised and personalised as per the user’s sensibilities. With new and improved features for an enriched visual experience, enhanced accessibility and increased reliability, ColorOS 7.2 ensures an experience upgrade on the Reno4 Pro.”

ColorOS 7.2, through its AI algorithm, helps personalise user experience as well as enhance usability of smartphone features via automated learning capabilities. It can intelligently predict the app users would use next and preload it, so that it opens much faster.

The Super Power Saving Mode on ColorOS 7.2 helps extend the phone's battery life at extremely low battery levels. Super Power Saving Mode leverages system-wide approaches (such as CPU frequency adjustment and backlight adjustment) and customises power saving strategies for individual apps.

ColorOS 7.2 will feature an all new product release and experimental platform, OPPO Lab. The platform will allow OPPO engineers and users to work together to co-create innovative features. It's a platform where users can not only experience the latest fun features but can also up vote or down vote to support features they like or even allow them to put forward their own ideas directly to OPPO's product team.

ColorOS7.2 features more than 30 sets of new artistic wallpapers that have been crafted by designers as part of the "Artist Wallpaper Project“. The Project collaborates with leading artists all over the world including for users to enjoy art and beauty right on their home screen. All the new artist wallpapers are available and free to download on OPPO Theme Store.

ColorOS 7.2 is customised for Reno4 Pro, with a set of operating enhancements that amplifies the overall experience of the user. OPPO Reno4 Pro is available for sale in India starting August 5.