OPPO Ace 2 display features out, to sport punch-hole screen

A new smartphone from OPPO, carrying the moniker Ace 2 is going to be released in China with top-end specifications. The company may make the announcement at the release event when this device will be brought to other markets like India.

An official one-minute video has been released on the OPPO Ace 2 describing the unique features of the display screen of this to-be-launched smartphone. As per this video, the OPPO Ace 2 will sport a punch-hole display that will have screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The touch sampling rate will be 180Hz. It claims the display will offer 96.3% DCI-P3 colour space. The maximum brightness the screen can offer is 819 nits.

While these are details from the official video, the basic specifications of the OPPO Ace 2 have also come out through certification platforms etc. As per these, the phone will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED full HD+ display carrying a fingerprint scanner underneath. The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC will be the processor and the phone will have a highest RAM of 12MB, though lower RAM variants will be on offer as well. The onboard storage will be in two variants, 128GB and 256GB. The Android 10 OS with the Color OS 7 user interface will be the operating system on the OPPO Ace 2.

The rear camera setup is predicted to be a quad camera arrangement, with a 48MP sensor leading the pack. The front camera will be 16MP. The camera section will definitely not accord this device the kind of premium status you would expect what with 64MP and 108MP cameras included in some of the top models. However, these are quite decent specs.

The battery is likely to be 4,000mAh with 40W wireless fast charging support. The wired fast charging will be at 65W. These are improvements over the other OPPO models in the market.

The price of the OPPO Ace 2 in the Chinese market for the 8GB/128GB variant starts at CNY3,999 (â‚¹43,000) and for the 12GB/256GB variant will be CNY4,599 (â‚¹50,000 roughly).