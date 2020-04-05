Operation Sagar Rani to prevent mixing of chemicals on fish to be strengthened in Kerala

The move comes after the food safety department received information of formalin being added to fish for preservation during the COVID-19 lockdown time.

Operation Sagar Rani, launched by the Food Safety Department of Kerala to stop the mixing of chemical substances in fish, will be strengthened, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. The move comes after the department received information of formalin, a chemical used for preservation, being added to fish during the lockdown imposed in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the operation, 2,865 kilograms of such chemically-modified fish have been caught and destroyed. In the 165 checks made by the department across the state, 14 places have been served with notice.

Inspections were made in all the districts except Kasaragod, out of which nine notices were given in Kollam, one in Pathanamthitta and two each in Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

Operation Sagar Rani, launched in 2018, was executed in three steps. In the first stage, awareness regarding the health issues of adding chemicals was given to fisher folk, fish merchant association members and others. Awareness was also given to the consumers with the help of residents associations and Kudumbashree members. In the second stage, data was collected after inspecting the samples of fish, ice and water from fish distribution centres. Based on the findings made from these samples, inspections were made stricter in the third stage.

On motorised fishermen boats entering state

Meanwhile the Ernakulam Fisheries Deputy Director said that there are reports of people from Tamil Nadu reaching Ernakulam district through fishing boats. The deputy director issued an official note which states, “However, motorised boat journeys in and out of Ernakulam during lockdown are strictly prohibited. If any Malayali coming in such boats need to enter the district, they should contact the Fisheries Department. Motorised boats registered with other states that need diesel filling should contact Vypin Fisheries Station.”

On the other hand, boats with Kerala registration which went to sea for fishing before March 24 should get in touch with the Fisheries Department before coming to the district. They can unload the fish only after being inspected by the Health Department, and may sell the fish without auctioning them.

