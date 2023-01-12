Ooty trembles as temperature drops to 4 degrees

The minimum temperature recorded in Coonoor is eight degree celsius, and frost is forecast to occur more heavily in the coming days.

With the grass plains of Udhagai Nagar, HPF, Thalakunda, and Kaandhal slowly being blanketed by thin snow in the wee hours of the day, the dew that has settled on the grasslands of Nilgiris paints a magnificent picture. But even though the mornings are a beautiful sight, the cold that began around three days ago on Monday, January 9, and has steadily increased since, has significantly affected the daily life of the residents of Coonoor in the Nilgiri area. The drop in temperature has even led to the freezing of vehicle fuel in many places, making it impossible for residents to drive in the morning.

While the winter season in the mountain area typically lasts till February, with dew appearing around November and gradually turning to frost, this year's winter was delayed due to heavy rainfall in the region. Though there had been some warmth during the daytime last week, it has started to get extremely cold now, especially in the evenings and at night, residents say. The frost and cold is expected to last till the end of the month.