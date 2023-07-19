Oommen Chandy’s final journey on a KSRTC bus he once travelled in

A heartwarming anecdote about this 2016 bus journey of Oommen Chandy is currently doing the rounds on social media.

On July 28, 2016, just months after the completion of his second term as Kerala’s Chief Minister, veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy had randomly boarded a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, taking the staff and his fellow passengers by surprise. Seven years later, on Wednesday, July 19, he is taking his final journey reportedly on that same bus — lakhs thronging the waysides as his mortal remains get transported from the capital city to his hometown of Puthuppally in Kottayam.

A heartwarming anecdote about this 2016 bus journey is currently doing the rounds on social media. A Manorama report says that when he boarded this low-floor bus back in 2016, the conductor Parvathy S Nair who approached him for the ticket, did a double take when she saw his face, exclaiming, “ayyo mukhya manthri” (oh, the chief minister)! The Congress veteran is said to have gently corrected her with a chuckle, pointing out that he was not the chief minister anymore as his term had come to completion a few months earlier. He reportedly also told her that this was the first time he was boarding a low-floor bus before proceeding to make small talk with her about the details of her job.

The bus, which belongs to the Pappanamcode KSRTC depot in Thiruvananthapuram, is transporting Oommen Chandy’s body to Kottayam, moving at snail’s pace as people continue to arrive in droves, wanting a final glimpse of the formidable leader. The vehicle has been decorated with garlands and photographs of the Congress veteran’s smiling face and is being followed by several escort vehicles. At the current pace, it is expected to be past midnight when the bus reaches Puthuppally.

The 79-year-old politician, whom Kerala is fondly referring to as the “people’s leader,” breathed his last early on Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

