Only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is a full lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also called for the implementation of the party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) providing minimum income guarantee to vulnerable sections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus now was a full lockdown with the protection of minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY, for the vulnerable sections. "GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections," Gandhi said in a tweet. "GOI's inaction is killing many innocent people," he said.

The Congress has been asserting that the central and state governments move to control the situation by resorting to partial curfews, travel restrictions, closure and lockdowns will again be restricting economic activity that will hit the poor and, therefore, it was imperative to provide monthly income support.

Gandhi has been pushing for the implementation of the party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) providing minimum income guarantee to vulnerable sections. The Congress has been critical of the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to reach 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50 mark.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.