Only KCR can save Vizag steel plant, says Telangana Minister

Telangana's Minister Ch Malla Reddy, claimed that only CM K Chandrashekar Rao can save the Vizag steel plant and complete Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh.

news politics

In a statement that raised the hackles of Andhra Pradesh leaders, Telangana's Minister of Labour and Employment Malla Reddy has claimed that only Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was capable of completing projects in Andhra. Addressing a meeting on Monday, May 1 in Hyderabad, he said that caste politics dominated Andhra Pradesh politics and that no leader in that state was considering people's aspirations. He said that only KCR would be able to give the populace his full attention.

The Minister further commented that only KCR could save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), and complete the Polavaram irrigation project. "Others do not have the capability,” he said. The Minister accused the politicians in Andhra of being engaged in caste-based politics and said, “It is Reddy, Kamma and Kapu politics in Andhra."

The Telangana government had earlier announced its interest in participating in the Expression of Interest (EoI), following the Centre's decision to divest its stake in the company but it has so far stayed away from the process.

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna hit back at the comments of the Telangana Minister and said, “We never interfered in their state affairs. It is better if they bother about themselves. The Minister should observe the governance in Andhra Pradesh and caste politics played by the opposition here.” Blaming Telugu Desam Party chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said, “We do not pay heed to his comments, but opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu must. It is because of his inability that many assets belonging to Andhra were left behind in Telangana."