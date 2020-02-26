‘Only friend I’d skip school for’: Malala meets Greta Thunberg

On Tuesday, campaigner for girls’ education Malala Yousafzai shared a special photo on her social media. The photo featured 22-year-old Malala with anti-climate change crusader Greta Thunberg (17).

The two activists who have made a mark on the international front met at the Oxford University when Greta went to the Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford University college, where Malala is presently studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics course.

Greta was in England to join a school strike in Bristol.

Malala shared a photo of the two of them on Twitter saying, “She is the only friend I’d skip school for.” On Instagram, she just captioned the photo with “Thank you @gretathunberg”.

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

Greta took to social media too to say, “So…today I met my role model. What else can I say?”

So... today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala pic.twitter.com/n7GnXUngov — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 25, 2020

Neither of them shared anything else about what they talked about, but made their support and camaraderie for each other quite apparent in the posts.

Malala had earlier voiced her support for Greta on the talk show A Little Late with Lilly, hosted by Lilly Singh.

She had said, “I think it’s amazing to see young girls taking leadership for these social changes, and I love it. When I was 11 and speaking out for my right to education, initially I thought I had to grow up to change the world. I realised I don’t have to grow older to change the world right now. I think that’s the message that Greta is giving to young people around the world – that your voice, your activism is so crucial for the change that you want to see for your future.”

Malala is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize which was awarded to her in in 2014 when she was 17 years old. Greta was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for both 2019 and 2020. Last September, the teen was awarded the Swedish Right Livelihood Award, which is known as Sweden’s alternative Nobel Prize.