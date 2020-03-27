Only five worshippers to be allowed in Telangana mosques at a time

The Wakf Board, a government body, directed all mosques in the state to ensure that not more than five persons gather for prayers.

Authorities in Telangana have restricted congregational prayers in mosques, saying not more than five persons can offer prayers in view of the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

The State Wakf Board on Thursday issued orders, which apply not only for five regular prayers everyday but also for 'Namaz-e-Juma' or Friday prayers.

The Wakf Board, a government body, directed all mosques in Hyderabad and 33 other districts to ensure that not more than five persons gather for prayers. The orders were issued a day before Friday when the mosques witness huge gatherings.

The Wakf Board cited a 'fatwa' or edict issued by Jamia Nizamia, a renowned Islamic University based in Hyderabad, stating that "despite high significance attached to Friday prayers, Islam also gives great importance to preservation of human life. Islam asks Muslims not to become cause of harm to anyone."

The Wakf Board quoted medical experts as saying that congregations could lead to the spread of the disease.

It said five 'musallis' or worshippers can gather for regular and Friday prayers so that mosques are not deprived of prayers.

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also reiterated the appeal, tweeted, "My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home and to not congregate. The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing and preventing larger gatherings."

The Telangana government is strictly enforcing the lockdown in the state with curfew during the night hours. The state has so far reported 44 COVID-19 positive cases.

Two positive cases reported yesterday included a Hyderabad based husband and wife, both doctors, aged 41 and 36, respectively. They are both contacts and have no travel history.

Apart from the imposition of a total lockdown, the state has beefed up surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures to prevent the possible spread of the dreaded disease.

The health department has directed that any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not.

