Only clean-shaven grooms allowed at this mass marriage ceremony in Rajasthan

The concern, seemingly, is that many grooms come for their wedding with long beards “under western influence”, which the committee members think look indecent.

A local committee organising mass marriage ceremonies in Rajasthan has taken a collective decision to allow only clean-shaven grooms to get married, while those with a long beard will be returned. The decision was taken unanimously in a meeting by the ‘Shri Kshatriya Kumawat Samuhik Vivah Samiti’, which will be conducting a mass marriage ceremony on March 30.

The officials of the committee have specifically directed that only clean-shaven grooms will be permitted to attend the marriage, and anyone with a beard will be sent back. The meeting was held in Govindgarh, where committee president Satyanarayan Mawar and secretary Chhoturam Mawal said that grooms are directed to come clean-shaven to “promote Indian culture”. The concern, seemingly, is that many grooms come for their wedding with long beards “under western influence”, which the committee members think look indecent. At times, their identity too apparently remains hidden due to the beard, which has led to the order.

All committee members gave their consent to the order and accepted that only clean-shaven grooms will be permitted to exchange vows in marriage ceremony, while others shall be sent back. As of now, nine pairs have registered for marriage following the norms, said sources.