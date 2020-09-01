Online meeting to suggest changes to Bengaluruâ€™s Peripheral Ring Road postponed

A BDA official said that the meeting has been postponed as per the order of state Forest Minister Anand Singh.

news Civic

The contentious virtual conference for Benaglureans to comment and suggest changes to the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) Project scheduled to be held on Thursday has been postponed.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has said that it is now scheduled to be held on September 23. The project is facing opposition from the public as it will uproot 33,800 trees and affect multiple water bodies. The PRR involves laying 65.5 kilometres of an eight-lane road network between Tumakuru Road on the west and Hosur Road on the east via Ballari Road and Old Madras Road.

A BDA official said that the meeting has been postponed as per the order of state Forest Minister Anand Singh. The BDA official said the web meeting on Zoom can be accessed using the previous details. [Meeting ID: 850 1729 9310, Passcode-bpe2020].

However, TNM could not reach Anand Singh or any official in the BDA for clarity on why the meeting was postponed.

On August 18, a physical meeting was held for the public discussion, but there had been low attendance due to confusion over its date, despite huge public interest around the project. While Anand SIngh had asked the meeting to be cancelled the previous evening, the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner, officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the BDA went ahead with the meeting.

The ministerâ€™s decision had come following requests by activists who demanded that the public consultation process be postponed given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.

There is also wide opposition to the meeting being held online as there are constraints on how many people can join the meeting virtually, as well as issues regarding access to technology.

Further, a section of Bengaluru residents, led by Citizens for Bengaluru, have demanded that the BDA first make the detailed project report public, so minute details can be discussed.