Online coding classes startup WhiteHat Jr aims to onboard 20000 teachers by 2020-end

The Mumbai-based startup was earlier this month acquired by leading ed-tech firm BYJU'S in a deal worth $300 million.

Online coding classes startup WhiteHat Jr on Wednesday said it is aiming to onboard 20,000 teachers by the end of 2020 to match the growing base of students across multiple countries including India, the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Mumbai-based startup, which currently has over 7,000 teachers on its platform, was earlier this month acquired by leading ed-tech firm BYJU'S in a deal worth $300 million.

WhiteHat Jr said it is ramping up its women-only teacher base in India at a frantic rate of 220 teachers a day.

Currently, the platform has 84% teachers under the age of 35 years, teaching coding to kids from the comfort of their house.

"Digital education and innovation in teaching methodology has brought back the golden age of teaching in the current times of Covid-19. Parents have also warmed up to the idea of online learning and are fully supportive of the new norms of teaching," Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO, WhiteHat Jr, said in a statement.

"Teachers form the backbone of our product and are the driving force behind our vision to make kids the creators of technology, rather than just consumers. In line with this vision, we are delighted to offer a long-term career roadmap to thousands of teachers in the country, and we are thrilled with the response."

Founded in 2018, WhiteHat Jr helps kids from age 6 to 18 years to build commercial-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding.

The company maps teachers and students based on the languages they speak, enabling them to switch between languages.