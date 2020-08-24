Online classes for all schools to begin from September 1, Telangana issues order

The government in its order however has not specified how many hours these classes can be.

news Education

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government of Telangana on Monday announced its decision to permit schools to conduct online classes from September. The government said that all the teachers should attend schools regularly from August 28 to prepare e-content, lesson plans etc. The decision was taken following a meeting of Council of Ministers on August 5. In the meeting, the Council had approved the commencement of the admission process and beginning of e-learning classes. The government in its order however has not specified how many hours these classes can be.

“The government, after careful examination, hereby permit as part of e-learning and distance education, online classes on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms from 1 September,2020 in all schools. All teachers shall attend schools regularly from 27.08.2020 onwards and shall prepare e-content, lesson plans etc," the order said.

However, the government is yet to decide on the resumption of regular classes. “With regard to reopening of schools and commencement of regular classes, separate instructions will be issued as per the Government of India guidelines. Until then, all schools etc., shall remain physically closed for students,” the Government Order read.

In the previous lockdown order, the government had issued orders to keep the schools, colleges and institutions to remain closed until August 31.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy had earlier announced that classes were going to begin for Class 6 to Class 10 students via T-SAT, and on Doordarshan channels on a regular basis from August 20. For Class 3 to Class 5, digital classes will begin from September 1.

Admission process of junior colleges (class 11 and 12) were to commence from September 1 and online classes were supposed to begin from September 17.

With no clarity over permission to conduct online classes, the Telangana High Court had pulled up the government to come up with clear cut instructions. The court had questioned how private schools were conducting classes without the authorization of the government.

“You cannot have a child studying from Classes I to V sit in front of a screen for four hours continuously, because their attention span is not more than 10 minutes. If one still forces a child to sit in front of a screen for four hours, it will adversely affect them mentally and physically,” the court had observed recently.