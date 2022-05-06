Online Casinos not on GAMSTOP UK

news Partner

If you ever wondered “are there any good casinos not on Gamstop in the UK?” you are at the right place to get that question answered. Absolutely, and we have listed the 10 best casinos not on gamstop in this guide as we understand the frustration to have your gambling limited and restricted by too many rules and limitations.



These are essentially UK casinos, that are reputable and safe but that aren’t listed on Gamstop.

List of The Best Online Casinos not on GamStop UK

Below you will find the comprehensive list of our top 10 recommended online casinos not currently blocked by Gamstop. Below you can find more information on each of the listings and why we recommend you give them a try if you love playing casino games at UK online casinos. Rest assured that each of these options is reputable and safe to use, so game away to your heart’s content.

1. MyStake – Best Overall Casino Not on Gamstop

Review of MyStake – Rated: 5 stars out of 5.

MyStake is not listed on GamStop. They were established under the laws of Curaçao and are licensed and regulated by the Government of Curaçao under gaming licence No. 1668/JAZ.

MyStake is honestly a fantastic choice for any type of casino player, which is why we awarded it the best overall casino not listed on Gamstop. Whether you like virtual sports, normal or live casino games or sports betting, MyStake is an excellent addition to your arsenal of favourite UK online casinos and sites not on gamstop.

MyStake is a reputable casino to join, given its wide range of supported payment options and its internationally recognized licence from the Curaçao eGaming Licensing Authority. They also provide transparency on their refund policies, fairness and RNG testing methods and have an extensive FAQ for newcomers.

MyStake Bonus

At MyStake you can expect a hearty welcome bonus of 150% for first deposits from €20 to €200 or 100% for first deposits from €201 to €1000.

This bonus applies to MyStake's slot games and is immediately credited into your account upon your deposit.

You must activate the bonus manually, so remember to do that before you play any games; otherwise, you forfeit the bonus.

You can only receive this bonus once and only on your first deposit.

This bonus is subject to a wagering requirement of 30 times the deposit plus the bonus amount.

You can withdraw winnings before meeting this wagering requirement, but that will forfeit the bonus as well as any winnings associated with the bonus.

You have a maximum of 30 days to complete the wagering requirement otherwise you forfeit the bonus and generated winnings.

You can't wager more than €5 per spin for the sake of the wagering requirement. Any bet larger than €5 will not count towards the wagering requirement.

Important Data

Licence: Curaçao

Currency: You can use euro or dollar for your deposits and withdrawal.

In Gamstop database: No.

Company: OnyxioN B.V.

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Diners Club, WebMoney, Bitcoin, Discover, PayOp, ecoPayz, Sofort, Qiwi, Skrill, Paysafe Card, JCB, Interac, and MiFinity.

Type of registration: Email Registration only.

Time it takes to register: Once you make the account, you have immediate access to using cryptocurrency. However, should you want to use other payment methods, you must verify your account by setting up your personal information on your account. Once you’ve done this, you have full access to MyStake.

KYC Process: The KYC process requires documents based on applicable legal and regulatory requirements to verify the identity of you and the ultimate beneficial owner. They will want a photo/ID from you. Since they must review these manually, it can take anything from a few minutes to a day or two for the review to go through.

Casino Products: Slots, Live Casino, Sports Betting, Virtual Sports, Esports

Withdrawal time: As fast as two days from the withdrawal request to reflect in your account.

App: No, but the website supports mobile devices like many non gamstop UK casinos.

2. Rolletto – Best Non Gamstop Slot Casino

Review of Rolletto – Rated: 5 stars out of 5.

Rolletto is a no GamStop casino. They were established under the laws of Curaçao and are licensed and regulated by the Government of Curaçao under gaming licence No. 1668/JAZ.

If you love playing Slots, Rolletto is the clear choice from our list of non Gamstop online casinos. We know you love the thrill of the lever, and so do they, which is why they provide a massive range of games for slots to keep things exciting for a long time.

Rolletto has an internationally recognized licence from the Curaçao eGaming Licensing Authority and has undergone extensive reviews from a wide range of sites, so you know you can trust them to take care of you and your love for slot sites and non gamstop UK casinos.

Rolletto Bonus

Rolletto offers a welcome bonus to new players of 150% for first-time deposits from €/$20 to €/$200 or a 100% bonus for first-time deposits from €/$201 to €/$1000.

The minimum deposit for this bonus is €/$20.

This bonus only applies to slot games.

Bonus is automatically added to your account upon your first deposit, but you must activate it manually.

You can only get this bonus ONCE and only on your FIRST deposit into your account.

You can't use this bonus with other promotions.

There is a wagering requirement of 30 times the deposit plus the bonus amount.

You can withdraw your winnings before meeting the wagering requirement, but you will forfeit the bonus and any associated winnings.

Important Data

Licence: Curaçao

Currency: You can use euro or dollar for your deposits and withdrawal.

In Gamstop database: No.

Company: OnyxioN B.V.

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, Dash, Monero, JCB, Diners Club, Klarna, Discover, Interac, PayOp, and MiFinity.

Type of registration: They only support email sign-up that requires your mobile number.

Time it takes to register: As soon as you’ve registered your account, you can start playing with cryptocurrency. If you want to use other payment methods, you must verify your account by entering all the required personal information on your profile page. You will then immediately have access to the entire website.

KYC Process: The KYC process requires documents based on applicable legal and regulatory requirements to verify your identity and the ultimate beneficial owner. They will want a photo/ID from you. Since they must review these manually, it can take anything from a few minutes to a day or two for the review to go through.

Casino Products: Slots, Casino, Live Casino, Sports Betting, Esports, Virtual Sports

Withdrawal time: Depending on the withdrawal method you choose, it can take anything from a few hours to five working days.

App: No, but the website supports mobile devices.

3. AmigoWins – Best non Gamstop Casino Site for Social Media Registration

Review of AmigoWins – Rated: 5 stars out of 5.

AmigoWins is not listed on Gamstop. They were established under the laws of Curaçao and are licensed and regulated by the Government of Curaçao.

AmigoWins is the ideal option for the players who prefer to register using their social media accounts to start playing immediately. They still offer a wide range of games, though, so don’t worry about that.

AmigoWins has an internationally recognized licence from the Curaçao eGaming Licensing Authority. They have extensive 24/7 chat support to assist anyone in trouble and utilize an SSL protocol to protect all your sensitive data.

AmigoWins Bonus

AmigoWins has a nice welcome package of up to 150% for first-time deposits from €40 to €1000. You also get a second deposit bonus of up to 150% for amounts from €40 to €1000. Finally, you get a third deposit bonus of 175% for amounts from €40 to €1000.

They have a wagering requirement of 35 times.

You must meet the wagering requirement within 96 hours.

You must manually activate the bonus after the deposits and before playing games.

You can't have more than one bonus active at the same time.

You can't wager more than €2 for the sake of the wagering requirement.

Important Data

Licence: Curaçao

Currency: Supports dollar and euro.

In Gamstop database: No.

Company: Amigo Wins Casino

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Perfect Money

Type of registration: Email, Gmail, Telegram, Twitter, VK, OK

Time it takes to register: Once you’ve made your account, you can start playing immediately.

KYC Process: The KYC verification is not necessary if players keep their deposits and withdrawals reasonable. You will need to present a passport and/or bank statement or utility bill should they ask for it.

Casino Products: Slots, Table Games, Live Shows, Sports, Cybersport

Withdrawal time: One to three days, depending on the method chosen.

App: No, but their website supports mobile devices.

4. Lady Linda Casino – Best for Bank Transfer Deposit/Withdrawal

Review of Lady Linda Casino – Rated: 5 stars out of 5.

Lady Linda Casino is not listed on Gamstop. They do not operate under a licence, which means they do not follow rulesets of any specific authority.

If you’re looking for a casino that handles bank transfers and deposits super well, Lady Linda Casino is an excellent place to set up an account. They also have a good range of games for those who love online slots and table games.

Lady Linda Casino Bonus | Non Gamstop Casino UK

Lady Linda Casino offers a first-time deposit bonus using code LADYWB for deposits from €25 to €1000.

You get a 300% bonus.

This bonus is only valid on first-time deposits for new accounts.

You can only get this bonus once.

This bonus is subject to a 45x wagering requirement.

You can't use this bonus in conjunction with others.

You must complete your bonus wagering within ten days, otherwise, you forfeit the bonus and associated winnings.

Important Data

Licence: None

Currency: They support dollar and euro.

In Gamstop database: No.

Company: Lady Linda Casino

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfers, and COINSPAID.

Type of registration: They only support email registration.

Time it takes to register: Once your account has been made, you can play immediately without restrictions.

KYC Process: Their KYC process is integrated into your account creation, so it should go fast.

Casino Products: Casino games, live casino games, table games, lotto, sports, live racing, bingo 2.0.

Withdrawal time: Within 24 hours.

App: No, but their website is mobile-friendly.

5. Platinum Club VIP – Best for VIP Players

Review of Platinum Club VIP – Rated: 5 stars out of 5.

Platinum Club VIP is not listed on Gamstop. They do not operate with a licence which means they don’t follow the rules and regulations of any specific governing body.

Platinum Club VIP is an excellent online casino for UK players who want an authentic VIP experience. They offer a range of bonuses for VIP members alongside a good range of games for those who love games of chance.

Platinum Club VIP Bonus

You can expect a solid 300% welcome bonus from Platinum Club VIP.

or first-time deposits from €25 to €3000.

It can only be used on specific slots, including EGT, Netent, Novomatic, Play'n go, Pragmatic, and Amatic.

You can't use the bonus with other promotions/bonuses.

Has a wagering requirement of 40x.

You can make a withdrawal before meeting the wagering requirement, but then you forfeit the bonus and associated winnings.

The minimum bet towards wagering is €0.5.

The maximum bet towards wagering is €5.

Important Data

Licence: None

Currency: You can make deposits and withdrawals with euros.

In Gamstop database: No.

Company: Platinum Club VIP

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfers, COINSPAID

Type of registration: They only offer email registration.

Time it takes to register: Once you’ve signed up, you have full access to your account unless the KYC fails.

KYC Process: Their KYC process is integrated into registration.

Casino Products: Casino games, live casino games, table games, sports, live racing, virtuals, and bingo 2.0

Withdrawal time: Within 24 hours.

App: No, but their website is mobile-friendly.

6. SlotsNBets – Best for using Pound Sterling £

Review of SlotsNBets – Rated: 5 stars out of 5.

SlotsNBets is not listed on Gamstop. SlotsNBets is independently licensed and operates under the jurisdiction of the Curaçao Gambling Commission, which makes it a safe choice when you want to play online casino games.

If you want to play using Pound Sterling, SlotsNBets is our top choice. They offer a massive range of games, including slots, roulette, blackjack, betting, video poker, and much more.

SlotsNBets Bonus

With SlotsNBets you can get a welcome bonus of a whopping 800% with your first three deposits. On your first deposit, you get a 200% bonus. On your second deposit, you get a 250% bonus. On your third deposit, you get a 350% bonus.

You must deposit at least €/£/$25 to be eligible for the bonus.

Bonus is available for 45 days from account registration.

It can only be used on slots that are from Quickspin, Wazdan, Egt, Netent, Novomatic, Play'n go, Pragmatic, and Amatic.

The bonus is subject to a 50x wagering requirement.

Only bets from €/£/$0.5 to €/£/$5 count towards your wagering requirement.

This bonus is only for new players.

You can only get this bonus once.

You can't use this bonus in conjunction with other bonuses.

Important Data

Licence: Independently licensed.

Currency: They support dollar, pound sterling, and euro.

In Gamstop database: No.

Company: Ragnar Commercial Inc.

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfers, COINSPAID

Type of registration: Straightforward email registration.

Time it takes to register: Once you’ve signed up, you have full access to your account unless you fail KYC checks.

KYC Process: Their KYC process is integrated into the sign-up and requires personal information.

Casino Products: Casino games, live casino games, table games, lotto, sports betting, live racing, bingo 2.0, virtual games.

Withdrawal time: Within 24 hours.

App: No

7. The Red Lion Casino – Best for Cashback Offers

Review of The Red Lion Casino – Rated: 5 stars out of 5.

The Red Lion Casino is not listed on Gamstop. They have a Curaçao licence, which means you can trust the legitimacy of their operations and gaming experiences.

If you love cashback offers and a variety of games, The Red Lion Casino is definitely one to put on your watchlist. They are available to all UK players and work well on a desktop or mobile devices, despite not having a dedicated app for them.

The Red Lion Casino Bonus

At The Red Lion Casino you can expect a welcome bonus of 400% on your first deposit, 150% on your second deposit, and 200% on your third deposit. These are all subject to a minimum deposit requirement of €/£/$25.

Max bonus for your first deposit is €/£/$800.

Max bonus for your second deposit is €/£/$1000.

Max bonus for your third deposit is €/£/$1200.

You can only claim these bonuses once.

You can't use these bonuses in conjunction with other promotions/bonuses.

These bonuses are subject to a 50x wagering requirement.

Only bets from €/£/$0.5 to €/£/$5 count towards your wagering requirement.

You have only ten days to meet your wagering requirement.

Important Data

Licence: Curaçao

Currency: You can use dollar, euro, or pound sterling

In Gamstop database: No.

Company: The Red Lion Casino

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfers, COINSPAID

Type of registration: They only support email registration.

Time it takes to register: Once you’ve signed up, you have full access to the account unless there are problems with the KYC procedures.

KYC Process: This process is integrated into your account registration and will require personal information.

Casino Products: Casino games, live casino games, table games, lotto, sports betting, live racing, bingo 2.0, virtual games.

Withdrawal time: Within 24 hours.

App: No

8. 24Casino Bet – Best non Gamstop Casino for Bitcoin Payments

Review of 24Casino Bet – Rated: 5 stars out of 5.

24Casino Bet deserved position 8 in our online casinos not on gamstop top list. They do not have a licence which means they do not follow any specific governing body’s rules or guidelines, but you can rest assured they are a safe option if you want to play some online casino games.

24Casino Bet has excellent support for those who love to play online slots or other online gambling games with a cryptocurrency. They have unrivalled Bitcoin support and even allow anonymous sign-up to play slots not on gamstop.

24Casino Bet Bonus

24Casino Bet offers a welcome bonus for your first five deposits up to a total of €6000. That is a massive welcome bonus. With your first deposit, you get a 400% bonus up to €2000 AND 120 free spins.

You can claim these bonuses once.

These bonuses come with a 50x wagering requirement.

Each bonus has a minimum deposit requirement of €20.

Important Data

Licence: None

Currency: They support euro and pound sterling payments.

In Gamstop database: No.

Company: Global Games Tech Ltd Nv

Payment methods: Their deposit methods only include Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, but their withdrawals include Bitcoin and Bank Transfers.

Type of registration: You can log in using Facebook, or you can register with your email and mobile number.

Time it takes to register: Registration is quick and easy, and once you’ve signed up, you can start playing.

KYC Process: Not necessary unless they specifically ask for your ID or passport, which they reserve the right to do.

Casino Products: Slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Video Poker, Baccarat, Jackpot Games, Live Games.

Withdrawal time: Within 24 – 48 hours.

App: No

9. Crazystar Casino – Best Non Gamstop Android Casino App

Review of Crazystar Casino – Rated: 5 stars out of 5.

Crazystar Casino is not registered with Gamstop. They operate under a master gaming licence from Atlantic Management. They fall under the regulation of Curaçao and adhere to any relevant laws therein. These traits make Crazystar a trusted casino worth your time if you enjoy non gamstop gambling sites.

They offer a massive selection of games and are certainly our go-to option if you’re looking for UK gambling sites that provide Android casino apps to play on with or without gamstop rules.

Crazystar Casino Bonus

With Crazystar casino, you can enjoy a welcome bonus on your first three deposits. Your first deposit has a 150% bonus, your second has a 175% bonus, and your third deposit has a whopping 200% bonus.

You can only receive any of these bonuses once.

he first deposit bonus is subject to a minimum deposit of €40.

The second deposit bonus is subject to a minimum deposit of €50.

The third deposit bonus is subject to a minimum deposit of €150.

They all have a 35x wagering requirement that must be met within 96 hours.

Important Data

Licence: Curaçao

Currency: They support euro and dollar.

In Gamstop database: No.

Company: Atlantic Management B.V.

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, and Perfect Money.

Type of registration: They have a straightforward email registration, but you can also register with VK, Twitter, OK, Gmail, or Telegram.

Time it takes to register: Once you’ve signed up, your account is ready for use.

KYC Process: They might require documentation such as your ID during registration.

Casino Products: Slots, Table Games, Live Casino, Sport, Esports.

Withdrawal time: Within 24 – 48 hours.

App: Yes, they have an Android app, but you must download it through their website since it is not listed on the Google Play Store.

10. Black Magic Casino – Best for no Limited Jackpot Games

Review of Black Magic Casino – Rated: 5 stars out of 5.

Black Magic Casino is not covered by Gamstop. They operate under a Curaçao licence which makes them a reputable and trustworthy choice if you want to experience some fun online gambling sites.

They are our number one recommendation if you want to play as many jackpot games as you’d like since they have no limited jackpot games.

Black Magic Casino Bonus

Black Magic Casino offers a welcome bonus of 400% with your first deposit if you use the code WELCOME.

You must deposit at least €25.

The maximum given bonus is €1000.

You can't use the bonus in conjunction with other bonuses.

This bonus is subject to an x45 wagering requirement.

Bets only count towards the wagering requirement if from €0.5 to €5.

You can only get this bonus once and only with your first deposit.

If you do not activate the bonus, you forfeit it.

Important Data

Licence: Curaçao

Currency: They support euros, dollars, and pound sterling.

In Gamstop database: No.

Company: Black Magic Casino

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfers, COINSPAID

Type of registration: You can only register using your email.

Time it takes to register: You have full access to your account once you’ve signed up.

KYC Process: There is no ID requirement upon account creation, but you might be asked for ID upon withdrawal request.

Casino Products: Slots, Casino, Live Casino, Table Games, Lotto, Sports, Live Racing, Bingo 2.0

Withdrawal time: Up to 24 hours.

App: No

How We Reviewed UK Online Casinos, Not Registered with Gamstop

We know that you might want to better understand our review process, which is why we’ve put together the 12 important points we consider during reviews in a shortlist. Every point has a brief explanation as to why we think it’s important. The list is not in any particular order of importance.

Bonuses: Everyone loves a good bonus from a casino, which means we always consider it during our reviews. Better bonuses mean players have a better chance of winning. Licence: It's essential that casinos have proper licensing and that if they do not, they are still reliable. We make sure we investigate the licensing of casinos not on Gamstop thoroughly so that you don't have to do it yourself. Currency: The more currencies a casino supports, the better. Not every player wants to use the same currency, and the more currencies you have available to you, the more accessible the services become. In Gamstop database: For this review, we only looked at casinos NOT in the Gamstop database. We analysed the full database to make sure the casino was not listed. Company: We always consider the parent company - if any - to make sure you have access to their history in the casino industry. Some companies have established a reputation over the last few years, and it helps to know if a casino belongs to a wider-reaching company before you sign up. Payment: Which options does the platform provide you with for payment? Can you deposit funds easily, or does it limit you to tedious payment methods only? We consider it all to make sure we only recommend options with easy payments. Registration: The simpler the registration process, the better for the people who want to sign up. We consider how complicated registration is during our reviews. Time to register: We always consider how long it takes for your account to become active from the moment of registration because we know you want to play now, not in five days. KYC: How complicated is the casino's Know Your Client procedures, and do they have any? Some places want only your ID, while some can bog you down with extensive documentation requirements. We consider this during our reviews because it makes the services less or more accessible. Casino products: Which types of games can you expect to find at the casino? Game choice is always of massive importance because variety keeps us busy for longer. Withdrawal options: Which options do you have when you want to withdraw your money, and how long does it take? It's always better to get your money sooner, and if you can get it in many formats, even better. Do they have an app: While this is certainly not a make-or-break point in any review - since all the options on the list are mobile-friendly - it is nice to have access to a good app so you can play on the go.

How to Pick, Register and Deposit at a Non-UK Gamstop Casino

If you’re thinking of playing at a casino not listed on Gamstop, you might wonder which is best suited for you. With so many options available, we completely understand how overwhelming it can be, which is why we want to make a brief how-to-start guide.

Choosing the right casino: based on our list above, it's easy to pick an online casino. We've already listed the strongest point of every casino to help to decide as simple as possible so you can gamble without gamstop limits. Registering at the casino: all these online casinos allow email registration. Simply go to their website and click register to start the process. Depositing funds: Once you have made your account, simply head to your account page, and click deposit funds. Based on the casino, you will have different options for depositing your funds. Once it reflects - which is usually immediate - you can start playing.

Important Facts | Online Casino Not on Gamstop

Non Gamstop Casino Information Number of casinos not on Gamstop +50 Games available Slots, Betting, Live Casino, Poker, Bingo, Lottery. Restricting slot spins to 2.5 seconds No. Auto-play spins and in-game features are available. Legal age at a non-Gamstop casino +18 Cancel withdrawals available Yes, you can cancel your withdrawals. Credit cards accepted Yes! VIP programs allowed Yes, you can be considered a VIP player and be included in their VIP scheme to get the treatment you deserve. Restrictions to casino bonuses No casino bonus restrictions in place.

FAQ About Non-Gamstop Casinos from UK Players | Gamstop Casino Gambling FAQs

Q: Can UK players gamble legally on non-Gamstop casinos? A: You may, but it is always important to double-check any necessary legislation in your area to make sure. Where some areas allow online gambling entirely, some might not. Laws can also change, so make sure to stay up to date with the latest movements regarding legislation in your area that governs the online gambling industry and sites registered with gamstop - see UK Gambling Commission. Q: How to get around Gamstop? A: By using the top list above and picking one of the reputable online casinos not using gamstop. Q: Can I cancel my Gamstop exclusion? A: You can stop Gamstop self exclusion after your minimum exclusion period has expired. Q: Can I bet without restrictions on casinos not on Gamstop? A: While some casinos have self-imposed restrictions based on their area of governance, you shouldn't run into any Gamstop-related restrictions on casinos not on Gamstop. Q: Do I need to use a VPN when playing at an offshore non-Gamstop online casino? A: No, you do not at most non UK casinos outside the gamstop scheme.

Guide to Gamstop and Casino Sites Not on Gamstop

The Gamstop Network is a service intended to empower individuals to help themselves with gambling addictions. It is a form of self-exclusion that you register for, which prevents you from accessing gambling websites and apps run by companies licensed in Great Britain to register at these gamstop UK casino sites. You get to choose for how long this self-exclusion runs.

Pros of not using Gamstop

If you don’t use Gamstop, you have access to a wider range of reputable casinos, as well as access to many different bonuses and unrestricted playing not offered by most of the UK-governed casinos not under Gamstop and the gamstop self-exclusion scheme.

When you should gamble at a casino not on Gamstop UK

You can use non Gamstop casinos if you feel your self-exclusion period has gone on for long enough, but the period you set on Gamstop is not yet expired. Another reason to play at casinos not on Gamstop is simply that you like what they offer or are looking for exciting bonuses and unrestricted play that a UK casino not on Gamstop offer.

Cons of using Gamstop

Gamstop as a service will prevent you from accessing certain gambling sites, which some might consider a con. Many of the websites that use Gamstop have also started to include heavy restrictions as well as minimal or no bonuses in light of new legislative crackdowns on online casinos without gamstop.

When you should avoid non Gamstop casinos

Always do your research to make sure the casinos you want to play at are reliable and can be trusted. Another reason to avoid non Gamstop casinos is if you feel your self-exclusion is valid and should continue to enforce gamstop restrictions due to gambling addiction.

Deposit & Withdrawals at Casinos not on Gamstop

Non-Gamstop casinos operate mostly the same when it comes to deposits and withdrawals, but to better explain, let’s look at each of the following payment methods offered by an online casino without Gamstop.

Bank transfer

Deposits and withdrawals through bank transfers are always straightforward and done through your account page on the website.

Credit cards

Credit cards – like bank transfers – are super simple to use for deposits and withdrawals. Simply head to your account page and add funds to your account using your Credit Card.

Bitcoin & Crypto

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can only be used on websites that support them. Not every online casino supports these, but if they do, you can head to your account page and add funds through crypto from there.

E-wallets

E-wallets are simple to use for withdrawals and deposits if the website in question supports them. From your account page on the casino, you can withdraw your current funds or deposit more by selecting E-Wallet as your payment method of choice.

Currencies Allowed at Non-Gamstop Casino Sites

Each casino is different and thus can all support different currencies. The most common are Euros and Dollars, but you will also find those that support Pound Sterling, cryptocurrencies, and more are supported outside the gamstop network.

Casino Games Available on a Casino Not on Gamstop

Casinos outside of Gamstop are not necessarily that different to ones on the platform. They also include a wide variety of unrestricted games that include:

Slots

Live casino

Live Host games

Table games

Poker

Bingo

Lottery

Sports

eSports

Where many Gamstop casinos have removed their bonuses and restricted their play in many ways, non Gamstop casinos still have welcome bonuses, exciting promotions, and unrestricted limits.

Casino Software Developers on Non-Gamstop sites

Non-Gamstop casinos utilize the same software developers as Gamstop casinos in most cases. These developers include but are not limited to Betsoft, Playson, Betixon, Novomatic, and many more. Gamstop does not regulate which software providers the best online casino sites can use regardless of if they are signed up to gamstop or not.

Casino Bonuses on Non Gamstop Casino Sites

With the introduction of the Gamstop system and new UK laws, many sites not on gamstop have had to rethink their strategies surrounding bonuses.

These bonuses can include:

deposit bonuses

free spins

VIP bonuses

no deposit bonuses

and more.

Many casinos saw it as too much effort to rethink these strategies and have simply done away with bonus offerings altogether.

These legal requirements do not necessarily touch all non Gamstop casinos, which makes some of the online casinos ideal if you’re looking for big bonuses on sites that don't use gamstop services.

Licences Non-Gamstop Casinos Are Using

These casinos still have licences, and research into their licences should form part of your journey before you start playing with them, but their licences are usually offshore. Foreign licences for sites not on Gamstop commonly include Curaçao eGaming or Gibraltar.

All Self-exclusion Tools Available for UK Gamblers

If you need self-exclusion tools to help you cope with gambling addiction, first, start with self-exclude yourself on gamstop.co.uk , additionally you can use any of these:

Gamblock: Gamblock is software that you install that bans all the online casinos and betting websites (including the best non gamstop casinos UK) from your system.

Gamblock is software that you install that bans all the online casinos and betting websites (including the best non gamstop casinos UK) from your system. Gamban: Gamban can assist you in quickly blocking gambling websites on all your devices through a single service.

Gamban can assist you in quickly blocking gambling websites on all your devices through a single service. Betblocker: You can install BetBlocker on as many of your devices as you want to, and it will block UK and non-UK sportsbooks.

You can install BetBlocker on as many of your devices as you want to, and it will block UK and non-UK sportsbooks. Gamblers Anonymous: A fellowship of many different people from different walks of life that support one another in getting through gambling addiction.

A fellowship of many different people from different walks of life that support one another in getting through gambling addiction. GamCare: GamCare provides free information and assistance to anyone harmed by gambling addictions.

GamCare provides free information and assistance to anyone harmed by gambling addictions. Gordon Moody Association: The UK's leading charity dedicated to providing treatment and assistance with gambling addiction and responsible gambling.

Disclaimer:

The article is for information purposes only and not in any way recommendatory or reflective of the views of TNM. Further, do note that the sites set out in the article are rated 18+ only.

Use the list on this page in order to self-exclude or block yourself by using the suggested tools.

Playing at online casinos not on Gamstop involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk.

Please check your local laws to ensure online gambling activities is legal and available where you live.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The News Minute's opinion. This article was created by casinosnotongams.top and has been published as part of a partnership.