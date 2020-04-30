â€˜OnePlus Zâ€™, a cheaper version of OnePlus 8 series likely to launch in July

Atom Tech Shorts

Along with the launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus was slated to launch a third model, the OnePlus 8 Lite. However, it was reported that there were certain delays in one of the components due to the COVID-19 disruption in China. This budget model is now being speculated to be released with the moniker, OnePlus Z in July 2020.

In a tweet by Max J., the silhouette of a mobile phone with the letter Z appearing in the middle and July and 2020 written both sides has been shown. This is meant to convey that OnePlus is going to release this phone, the OnePlus Z in July 2020. Now whether this is the same OnePlus 8 Lite or not is not confirmed but an educated guess is being attempted.

Now market observers are saying OnePlus may have done the right thing by holding back this budget model and releasing it in July. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models would be able to have a free run without the company having to worry if the budget model would cut into their sale. This is particularly so since OnePlus has increased the prices of these models and explained that these being 5G smartphones, it has had to bump the prices.

The other advantage that OnePlus may gain by launching the budget phone in July is that the consumer sentiments may be low and the propensity to spend on items like smartphones may be less for some time. This is the assessment made by surveys to know what people are thinking. There is expected to be a general sense of holding back on expenses, at least for some time to come. Hopefully, the OnePlus Z can cash-in on this sentiment if the phone is priced appropriately.