OnePlus unveils 9RT 5G smartphone, Buds Z2 earbuds: List of specs

The OnePlus 9RT 5G will be available for Amazon Prime members from January 16, while the Buds Z2 will be available for RCC members from January 17.

Smartphone brand OnePlus on Friday, January 14, unveiled the 9RT 5G smartphone and Buds Z2, as an extension of its performance-oriented R series and the OnePlus TWS portfolio, respectively. The OnePlus 9RT 5G will be available in two colours â€” Hacker Black and and Nano Silver â€” starting at Rs 42,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 46,999 (12GB+256GB) from January 16 for Amazon Prime members as part of early access on amazon.in, along with attractive offers.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G is equipped with Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, industry-leading 120Hz E4 OLED flat display, the 9 series flagship IMX766 sensor on the main camera, Warp Charger 65T, a large 4500mAh battery for all-day use and the company's OxygenOS. "Designed solely with speed in mind, the 9RT 5G offers uncompromising features such as the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 600Hz of Touch Response Rate, and OnePlus' finest VC cooling system to date, redefining how we look at performance flagships," said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO and founder of OnePlus.

For the gaming community, the OnePlus 9RT 5G is fitted with Tri-eSport Wi-Fi Antennas with Adaptive Switch, to provide an uninterrupted Wi-Fi experience. Equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and Warp Charge 65T, it takes 15 minutes to charge from 1% to 65%, and 100% in 29 minutes, the company claims.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes equipped with the Sony IMX766 Image Sensor. The Ultra-Res Mode captures images beyond 108 megapixels, a first for OnePlus flagships, the company said.

OnePlus 9RT 5G features a customized 6.62-inch E4 OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate (increased to 600Hz while gaming), 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, and multiple-display technology.

The company also launched the OnePlus Buds Z2 which is equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers, a trio of microphones, Dolby Atmos support, multiple sound modes catering to an array of use cases, and industry-leading active noise cancellation of up to 40dB.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available at Rs 4,999 from January 17 as part of the Red Cable First Sale (early access) for RCC members on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

The wearable offers up to 38 hours of battery life and plugging them in with Flash Charge for just 10 minutes can give you 5 hours of listening time, according to OnePlus.