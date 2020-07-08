OnePlus to unveil its affordable smartphone line â€˜OnePlus Nordâ€™ on July 21

The virtual launch will happen via an augmented reality (AR) event.

OnePlus on Tuesday announced that its upcoming 'Nord' smartphone lineup will launch via an AR event on July 21.

OnePlus Nord pre-orders will begin on Amazon.in from July 15 onwards for Rs 499.

After pre-ordering, users will receive a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus.

The launch can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the company said in a statement.

â€œOnePlus Nord represents a new beginning for OnePlus, giving us an opportunity to share our technology with more people around the world. For this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room. We feel that introducing Nord in a more personal and intimate way perfectly reflects our ambition to make the OnePlus experience more accessible to users," Paul Yu, Head of OnePlus Nord, said in a statement.

The company has also created a physical AR invitation, which will give users a unique hands-on experience of the product via AR, straight from their homes.

OnePlus revealed in a documentary on its journey that it released on Tuesday that the OnePlus Nord will be priced under $500 (around Rs 37,700).

While the first device under the OnePlus Nord line will be available in Europe and India, a select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the new device through a highly limited beta program after launch.

