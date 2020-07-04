Chinese technology player OnePlus has announced that the newly unveiled OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch will go on sale in India on Sunday, 5 July 2020. Priced at Rs 12,999, the smart TV will be made available in a special early access limited sale on Amazon.in.
The OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch, which was launched on July 2, comes equipped with Android TV 9.0. The OnePlus TV Y Series has a premium bezel-less design and a screen-to-body ratio of over 90%. The TV is equipped with a display that provides a 93% colour gamut and Gamma Engine, which makes for stunning picture quality, dynamic colors and crisp clarity.
Powered by Dolby Audio, the OnePlus TV Y Series provides a cinematic soundstage, while the surround sound system delivers crisp clarity. OnePlus TV Y Series comes equipped with two full-range speakers with total 20W output.
Additionally, OnePlus TV Y Series 32-inch is also equipped with OxygenPlay which serves as your platform to discover a diverse world of movies and series through the plethora of content available from popular OTT content provide such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It also has an industry-first dedicated Amazon Prime Video section deeply integrated within OxygenPlay.
Along with sales going live, the company has also introduced several special launch offers which include:
Up to 12 months no-cost EMI on purchase through all major bank Debit and Credit cards as well as Bajaj FinServ.
As part of a bundle offer on Amazon.in, OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch buyers can also get the Amazon Echo Dot for an attractive price of Rs 1999.