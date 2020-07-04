OnePlus TV 32-inch Y series to go on limited sale starting 5 July

The OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch, which comes equipped with Android TV 9.0, will be made available in an early access limited sale on Amazon.in.

Atom Tech Shorts

Chinese technology player OnePlus has announced that the newly unveiled OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch will go on sale in India on Sunday, 5 July 2020. Priced at Rs 12,999, the smart TV will be made available in a special early access limited sale on Amazon.in.

The OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch, which was launched on July 2, comes equipped with Android TV 9.0. The OnePlus TV Y Series has a premium bezel-less design and a screen-to-body ratio of over 90%. The TV is equipped with a display that provides a 93% colour gamut and Gamma Engine, which makes for stunning picture quality, dynamic colors and crisp clarity.

Powered by Dolby Audio, the OnePlus TV Y Series provides a cinematic soundstage, while the surround sound system delivers crisp clarity. OnePlus TV Y Series comes equipped with two full-range speakers with total 20W output.

Additionally, OnePlus TV Y Series 32-inch is also equipped with OxygenPlay which serves as your platform to discover a diverse world of movies and series through the plethora of content available from popular OTT content provide such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It also has an industry-first dedicated Amazon Prime Video section deeply integrated within OxygenPlay.

Along with sales going live, the company has also introduced several special launch offers which include:

Up to 12 months no-cost EMI on purchase through all major bank Debit and Credit cards as well as Bajaj FinServ.

As part of a bundle offer on Amazon.in, OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch buyers can also get the Amazon Echo Dot for an attractive price of Rs 1999.