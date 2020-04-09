OnePlus teases launch of new Bullets Wireless earphones on April 14

OnePlus has said that the new wireless earphones are capable of running for 10 hours on 10 minutes of charge.

Atom Tech Shorts

With the online launch of the next OnePlus smartphone slated for April 15. 2020, there are rumours of a new wireless headphone being launched. After teasing a Warp Wireless Charger previously, the latest is the Bullets wireless headsets that the company plans to launch.

Bullets Wireless headphones are already available in the market and what is expected to be made public on April 15, will be its latest version. The company says the new Bullets Wireless earphones will have longer battery life. They are capable of running for 10 hours after being charged for just 10 minutes.

This is being seen in two ways. One is the company may introduce a new fast charging support for the Bullets Wireless earphones. The other is this is not new since there is a 10-minute wireless charging support provided to the existing Bullets Wireless earphones already.

The company’s teaser claims the new earphones will offer 10/10 Bullets audio experience. There will be some performance enhancements in the new set of wireless earphones.

An all-new 10/10 Bullets audio experience is coming your way soon. — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 8, 2020

In a recent post on the OnePlus forum, Peter Lau, the CEO of OnePlus revealed that in the OnePlus 8 series, the company managed to achieve the fifth generation of matte-frosted glass using a new crafting process. “To me, this is OnePlus' best CMF to date. It is sure to astonish and impress anyone who touches it, just as it did for me,” he said in the post.

While on OnePlus, the company says there will an Ask me Anything (AMA) session on April 10, 2020. OnePlus’ co-founder Carl Pei will interact with fans on an Instagram Live. The company says questions related to the products to be released will not be entertained.