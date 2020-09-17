OnePlus Q1 TV series goes on sale in India on Flipkart

The series has a 55-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, and a 50W 8-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus announced on Wednesday that its new OnePlus TVs Q1 series will be going on sale on Flipkart during the e-commerce platform’s Big Billion Days sale. The TVs will be available for sale from Wednesday onwards.

The series has a 55-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, and a 50W 8-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos which gives a surround sound quality.

Price at Rs 62,900 and above, the range includes Q1 and Q1 Pro TVs. The only difference between the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro is the presence of a built-in motorised soundbar on the more expensive unit.

“Consumers looking to purchase the OnePlus TV Q1 Series will also benefit from Flipkart’s industry-first affordable payment constructs such as Debit Card EMI and No Cost EMI,” OnePlus said.

OnePlus, which stuck to launching on Amazon for many years, started launching products on Flipkart with the Bullets Wireless Z.

The OnePlus Q1 series runs Android TV 9.0 that comes with OxygenPlay, a curated content service built into the TV. OxygenPlay features movies and TV shows from Hungama Play, Eros Now, and Zee5, the company said.

OnePlus is planning to unveil OnePlus 8T in the first week of October with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and now the upcoming flagship has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The BIS page revealed the OnePlus 8T has model number KB2001. The device is codenamed ‘Kebab' and will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display just like the regular OnePlus 8 but with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to come with four cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary lens joined by a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens, according to the report.

In terms of processor, the smartphone is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage.

In addition, OnePlus is also planning to unveil another device with Snapdragon 662 or 665 chip for a price tag between Rs 16,000-Rs 18,000. The Snapdragon 662 is an octa-core chipset that sits barely below the Snapdragon 665 processor.

With IANS inputs