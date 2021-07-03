OnePlus to merge OxygenOS with OPPO's ColorOS

Atom Smartphones

Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced to merge OxygenOS with OPPO's ColorOS operating system, as the two companies begin integrating their businesses. OnePlus created OxygenOS six years ago. Since then, OxygenOS has proven to be one of the best Android operating systems available on the global market. "After a lot of evaluation and discussion, we've come up with a solid plan to best leverage our shared resources with OPPO," the company said in a statement on Friday.

"In order to improve efficiency and standardise the software experience across our portfolio, we're working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS," it added. OxygenOS remains the OS for global OnePlus users, but now built on a more stable and stronger platform. "This will apply to new devices in the future, while for existing devices that are still within the maintenance schedule, it will occur via an OTA update along with Android 12," the company said.

A new leaked memo recently disclosed that OnePlus will be a sub-brand of OPPO. OnePlus said that it now has a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience.

In an official note, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the integration will allow them to be more efficient, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users. He informed that he took on some additional responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and OPPO last year.

"I am confident that this change will be positive for our community and our users. With this deeper integration with OPPO, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products for you," Lau said earlier.

He said that the OnePlus brand will continue to operate independently, focused on providing the best possible products and experience as they have always done.