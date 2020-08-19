OnePlus launches Scout, a unified search feature for Indian users

It is currently being piloted for some users after which it will be rolled out to all users, OnePlus said.

OnePlus has launched a new feature its OxygenOS titled OnePlus Scout, that helps users locate anything on their phone. Made for the Indian market, it was made and developed at OnePlus’ Hyderabad research and development centre. It is currently being piloted for some users after which it will be rolled out to all users, OnePlus said.

OnePlus Scout lets the user perform actions that involve three or more clicks with a single swipe from the home screen, and lets them search for anything on their phone. Currently there is a search tab for apps, one in settings, and Google’s for Google apps.

According to OnePlus, Scout lets you find anything on your device via the current app drawer whether it's files, contacts, documents, music, or apps. OnePlus Scout also lets you browse content in your apps, like movies, nearby locations, services, and more.

The company claims you can find solutions to simple math problems, find the latest news, gives you the weather forecast or even use the microphone available on the search bar to find anything.

Ramagopala Reddy, Vice President for R&D, OnePlus India, said, “Since the inception of the OnePlus R&D Centre in Hyderabad, OnePlus Scout is one of the key projects that have been developed entirely out of the Indian center, exclusively piloted for Indian OnePlus users. In line with our burdenless philosophy when it comes to both hardware and software of our products, we are confident that the OnePlus Scout will improve our user’s experience slashing seconds off the time spent searching for anything on your device.”

OnePlus’ upcoming OxygenOS 11, which is currently in beta, will have new features, will also be revamping its India-specific features like work-life Balance and SMS categorisation.