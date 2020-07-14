OnePlus to launch wireless earphones ‘OnePlus Buds’ on July 21

OnePlus Buds will be unveiled alongside the company’s new affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, on July 21.

Atom Tech Shorts

Global mobile technology brand, OnePlus announced that it will unveil the OnePlus Buds, the company’s first-ever true wireless earphones, on July 21. These will be launched alongside the company’s new range of affordable smartphones under the OnePlus Nord brand.

OnePlus launched its first Bluetooth audio device, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, in 2017, which has so far seen three versions of the same being launched.

“With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further building out our portfolio of products that give our users a burdenless experience,” said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus.

“Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity, and easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver,” Pete added in a media statement.

While all the specifications of the OnePlus Nord have not yet been unveiled, it is touted to come with a dual selfie cam, a first for a OnePlus smartphone. OnePlus has revealed that one of the selfie cameras will have a 105° ultra-wide-angle lens.

Some leaked specifications of the phone also imply that on the rear, the Nord is likely to have a quad setup with a 48 MP wide, 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and 5 MP depth sensor.

To watch the live-streamed AR launch at 10AM EST, download the OnePlus Nord AR App from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

OnePlus has also announced a giveaway, where it will be giving away the first 10 devices of OnePlus Nord, which will have the number 1 to 10 carved on the back of the smartphone to highlight that these were the first 10 Nord smartphones to be manufactured. Winners of the giveaway will be announced on July 21.