OnePlus India appoints former Apple exec Navnit Nakra as VP and Chief Strategy Officer

Chinese technology major OnePlus has announced the appointment of Navnit Nakra as the Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for OnePlus India.â€¯ As part of the OnePlus senior leadership team, Navnit will spearhead the companyâ€™s corporate strategy plans in the India region.

As part of this role, Navnit will be leading the strategic operations on the Red Cable Club, OnePlusâ€™ marquee digital lifestyle membership initiative, and will also drive key strategic partnerships that are vital to the India business.

Prior to OnePlus, Navnit worked with Apple as the Head of Affordability in India for over three years. Navnit led the strategic initiatives on devising effective consumer and enterprise finance offers across categories ranging from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to watches and accessories.

Navnit also previously worked with Citibank N.A. for nearly 15 years. At Citibank N.A., Navnit held a variety of leadership roles across Consumer and Institutional Banking. During his later years of tenure at the company, Navnit was the National Head for Liabilities and Regional Lead for the E-commerce segment across India, Greater China and Korea within commercial banking.

Navnit holds an MBA degree from the renowned Faculty of Management Studies - University of Delhi. Navnit is also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School where he pursued his Program for Leadership Development. During his leisure time, Navnit enjoys playing golf and tennis. He is also an avid reader.â€¯

This comes on the heels of the company launching OnePlus 8 series of smartphones, which are set to go on sale soon.