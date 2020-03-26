OnePlus brings back 'The Lab' ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch

As part of this program, OnePlus will ship the upcoming smartphone to 10 users who then will have to give an unbiased review of the smartphone.

Atom Tech Shorts

Just days before the launch of its next flagship smartphones, Chinese mobile maker OnePlus has announced that it is reviving an old testing and review programme it had followed, called The Lab.

It’s a simple exercise where the company invites applications from technical experts and selects a panel of 10 out of them. These 10 people receive the new smartphone before the official launch of the device, and they are asked to send in their reviews and comments.

The company is readying itself to launch the OnePlus 8 smartphones and it is likely to be on April 15, 2020. The 10 members will get the device on April 2, 2020. The company is set to launch three models, the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. It’s not clear which of these three will be chosen for ‘The Lab’ programme.

The way to be considered for inclusion in the 10-member panel is to create an account on the dedicated ‘The Lab’ site before April 1, 2020 (5pm Hong Kong time). OnePlus says those who had an account earlier would be given preference and six out of the ten seats will be reserved for them. If you are trying to apply for the first time, you must consider your chances of getting selected that much reduced.

There are strict norms for evaluation of the experts eligible for inclusion in ‘The Lab’ programme. These include a thorough knowledge of smartphones and should convince the Moderators of your creativity, ability to write up a review, your skills in photography and videography. Based on these the evaluation will be done and the 10 selected.

There will be a non-disclosure agreement so that the details are not leaked before the launch. The 10 persons selected will have to attend what is called the AMA (Ask Me Anything), a kind of FAQ about the device. This is after 21 days of using the device. The best reviewer would be declared the winner after the launch event.

The April 15 OnePlus 8 launch event will be an online event.