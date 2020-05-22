OnePlus announces PUBG Mobile tournament ‘Domin8' in association with Fnatic

Slated to begin on June 2, 'Domin8' will be a set of online PUBG Mobile exhibition matches organised for the OnePlus/PUBG Mobile community.

Atom Gaming

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus along with its global partner Fnatic on Thursday announced 'Domin8' a new engagement initiative for its community in the form of PUBG Mobile tournament.

Slated to begin for June 2, 'Domin8' will be a set of online PUBG Mobile exhibition matches organised for the OnePlus/PUBG Mobile community. and will provide the community an opportunity to virtually interact with pro-gamers and Indian cricketers.

"OnePlus is constantly expanding boundaries of marketing and consumer engagements with these distinctive community-first campaigns. We hope this will be a fun, special activity that our community will truly enjoy," Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, it will bring cricketers like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana, Yuzvendra Chahal in a brand new avatar alongside pro gamers like Dynamo, Ahsaas Channa and Fnatic gamers like Sc0ut, Owais, Nixon, Ash, Franky and Ronak compete in a one of a kind PUBGM exhibition match.

The OnePlus/PUBG MOBILE community will be offered the exclusive opportunity to come together and engage with the brand and team Fnatic online in this unique manner, while being able to game with these pro gamers and cricketers in a set of three matches, said the company.

The top all-rounder/most valuable player in each match is eligible to win a OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, the latest flagship offering from OnePlus and will be awarded the title of 'Hypertasker of the Match'.