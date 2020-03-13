OnePlus announces $30 million investment in 5G research and development labs

The brand restates its commitment to 5G development after confirming full line-up of 5G devices in the next product series launch.

Global technology brand OnePlus is investing almost USD 30 million to scale up 5G research and development labs, showcasing its commitment to bringing 5G technology to more users worldwide. Having started 5G research as early as 2016, OnePlus plans to extend its plans to push 5G research and development forward, allowing OnePlus users to enjoy fast and smooth experiences on 5G.

“5G is a top priority in our product strategy,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus. “We have been investing in 5G for years, and we plan to further develop application scenarios based on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos and cloud storage services.”

Supporting both hardware and software research and development, OnePlus' 5G labs, located in Shenzhen and Taipei, mainly focus on achieving better user experiences of 5G technology on OnePlus' devices. The scope of OnePlus 5G labs includes research and development in areas like radio frequency (RF) circuits, antennas and multi-media (camera, audio, and display). The labs also conduct software research for communication protocol, throughput optimization, performance, power, stability and user scenario testing. They can also support regulation certification and operator access pre-testing, helping to push the 5G adoption forward. OnePlus is also conducting 5G testing efforts in the R&D centre, in Hyderabad, which was established last year.

OnePlus has confirmed that its next product series will include a full lineup of 5G devices, further solidifying OnePlus as a leader in bringing users into the 5G era.

“OnePlus has achieved many firsts with 5G, including one of the first smartphone manufacturers to have 5G support across a full product line-up. With our commitment to R&D in our 5G labs, I’m confident that we will bring a faster and smoother user experience with 5G,” said Lau.