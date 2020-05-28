OnePlus 8, 8 Pro sale rescheduled, new date yet to be announced

A limited sale will be held on May 29, the day the devices were supposed to go on open sale.

Atom Tech

The sale of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which was to go live on May 29, has been pushed, with no immediate date for the rescheduled sale set so far.

In a post on a OnePlus forum, General Manager of OnePlus India said that production was temporarily halted last week. However, a limited sale of the devices will be held on May 29 at noon.

“But we’re happy to let you know that production is already back up and running. In order to start bringing the OnePlus 8 Series 5G to you as quickly as possible, we will hold a special limited sale across online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 5G at 12PM on 29 May, 2020,” the post said.

Customers who have pre-booked the phones on Amazon and in stores will get it as and when stock becomes available, the post added.

The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at Rs 41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 44,999.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will cost at Rs 54,999, which is the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold for Rs 59,999 in India.

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. The device comes equipped with up to 12 GB RAM for up to 30 per cent faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20%, and up to 256 GB internal storage.

Its sibling OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch fluid display which aims to deliver a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with 12GB RAM, which helps to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

With IANS inputs