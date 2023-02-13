One-year-old leopard rescued from well in Mangaluru, released into the wild

A one-year-old leopard, which fell into a well at Niddodi in Mangaluru on Sunday, February 12, was rescued and later released into the wild, Forest Department officials said. The officials initially tried luring the animal inside a cage on Sunday by lowering it down the well and were unsuccessful, a press release said.

A rescue team led by wildlife specialist Dr Yashasvi Naravi with Dr Meghana, Dr Prithvi and Dr Nafisa then decided to immobilise the leopard and bring it up from the well which was too deep and had a small cave inside where the animal was hiding. Dr Meghana sat inside the cage with darts and a gun. The cage was slowly put inside the well with ropes tied to it with the help of locals and forest department officials. The leopard was darted and after sedation, it was pulled inside the cage and was lifted up. The leopard was released back to the wild later in the day, the press release added.

In January 2020, a leopard was trapped inside a well in Vythiri in Keralaâ€™s Wayanad after a four hour operation. The leopard had fallen into a well in the house belonging to a person named Gopi, a resident of Vattavayal in Vythiri. The leopard was tranquilised with a shotgun and was then drawn up from the well using a net. Soon after the leopard was rescued, it was taken to an undisclosed location in a forest department vehicle. The leopard was released into the wild after officers examined it and found there were no injuries.