One-year-old boy dies in Chennai after falling inside a bucket of water

The one year old, identified as A Ilamaran, was playing in the washroom when the incident happened.

A one-year-old child died in Chennai after drowning in a bucket of water inside the bathroom in Virugambakkam on Saturday, January 14. The one-year-old, identified as A Ilamaran, was playing in the bathroom when the incident happened. Reports said that his mother was working in the kitchen while the other family members were watching television. Ilamaranâ€™s mother Devaki is a homemaker, while his father owns a grocery store in the vicinity of their home and is a traders association office bearer in Virugambakkam.

Speaking to TNM, Virugambakkam police said that the family noticed that the child was missing when it was time to feed him. The police further said that they do not suspect any foul play and the child accidentally fell into the bucket while playing in the bathroom. When the family noticed that the child was missing, they began searching for him everywhere and found him unconscious inside the bucket in the bathroom. According to the New Indian Express, the family rushed the one-year-old to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The Virugambakkam police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

In a similar incident in 2019, a 11-month-old child had fallen into a bucket of water and died in Mylapore in Chennai. The child, identified as Dhanushka, found it difficult to breathe after she fell inside the bucket and died while she was being rushed to the hospital. According to Deccan Chronicle, the childâ€™s father, Vimal, was a gardener at a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPâ€™s residence. The Deccan Chronicle report also said that Vimal had filled two buckets of water to wash and rinse clothes and Dhanushka had accidentally fallen inside one of them.