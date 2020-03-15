One more person tests positive with COVID-19 in Telangana, taking the total to 3

The new patient had returned from the Netherlands, reportedly.

news Coronavirus

One more patient in Telangana was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) announced, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease in the state to three. Among the three patients-- the software employee who had returned from Dubai has recovered and has been discharged from Gandhi Hospital.

As per MoHFW, the new patient is an Indian national as well. According to reports, the new patient had visited Netherlands.

On Saturday, the government announced that a patient who came from Italy was tested positive, and two more were suspected to have contracted the disease. Their samples were sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation. However, as the Telangana government is yet to give an update on Sunday, it is unclear whether one of those two suspected patients have tested positive, or this is a new case altogether.

On Saturday, after holding a cabinet meeting, the state government had ordered a ban on public gatherings along with other restrictions for a week until March 21. The holidays are extended to schools and coaching centres until March 31.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has ordered the shutdown of public places, cinema halls, pubs, bars, swimming pools, museums, indoor and outdoor stadiums for a week, in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The state Disaster Management, in a Government Order (GO), stated that the Board exams for class 10 students will continue as scheduled.