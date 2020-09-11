One more accused arrested in Kochi 14-year-old’s gangrape

Four accused have been arrested in the case so far, while two more are yet to be nabbed.

In the horrific gangrape case of a 14-year-old girl living in Kochi suburbs, the Ernakulam police has made the arrest of one more accused. 29-year-old Haroon Khan, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by a team of police officials of Ernakulam city police from his hideout in Himachal Pradesh.

It was on August 25, that three other Uttar Pradesh natives, living in the neighbourhood of the girl’s house in Manjummel, were arrested by the police after it was revealed by the teen during a school counselling that she was sexually assaulted multiple times by six men.

Though three accused had absconded, police have now made the arrest of one among them. Two more are yet to be nabbed.

Talking to TNM, Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K Lalji said that a special team of police officials had gone to Himachal Pradesh to nab the accused. According to reports, police tracked the accused using the mobile tower locations.

The accused has been charged with rape and various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO) and the Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act).

According to the police, the girl also got impregnated due to the assault. “The girl has received clearance from the child welfare committee to undergo Medical Termination of Pregnancy,” the ACP told TNM.

The teen had been living with her grandmother in Manjummel. The men who were living in a rented house nearby, doing odd jobs in the city, are alleged to have threatened the girl and assaulted her multiple times. Uttar Pradesh natives Shahid (24), Farhad Khan (29) and Haneefa (28), are the other arrested accused.

Though the case was first registered with the Eloor police, investigation was taken up by the Ernakulam ACP considering the gravity of the case.

