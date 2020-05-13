One migrant labourer dead, 20 injured after truck carrying them overturns in Telangana

Three sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

A 32-year old migrant labourer died and 20 others were injured after the 'overloaded' vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle when one of its tyres burst in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Tuesday, while they were proceeding to their native Jharkhand state, police said. The deceased labourer was identified as Sudesh Ram.

According to a police official, a group of 21 migrant labourers, hired the light commercial vehicle (LCV) and had left from Hyderabad to Jharkhand's Garhwa district.

The vehicle, which was seemingly overloaded, turned upside down near Daggi village of Kamareddy district around 2.30 pm after a tyre of the vehicle burst, resulting in the death of one of them on the spot. Twenty others sustained injuries, including three who were seriously injured, were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, the official said.

In view of the ongoing lockdown, the construction labourers were stranded in Hyderabad and left for Jharkhand "without informing their contractor and also without taking any permission from the authorities," police added.

Those injured in the accident were first sent to Kamareddy district hospital for treatment by SS Nagar police, reported Telangana Today. Later, 16 of the injured were transferred to Osmania General hospital, reported The New Indian Express.

Another migrant labourer, 25-year-old Kasa Madakam died due to sunstroke at Bhadrachalam. The deceased was part of a group of migrants walking towards their native villages in Odisha. Kasa collapsed on the roadside when the group reached Bhadrachalam, due to exhaustion and sunstroke.

On May 9, five migrant labourers travelling from Telangana to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh were killed and 13 others injured when their truck overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. The week before that, one person was killed and 10 others injured when a bus carrying 40 migrant labourers from Hyderabad heading to Odisha collided with a truck.

