One Indian who was positive for coronavirus in Iran has died: MEA

The other citizens infected with the disease are being provided treatment and taken care of by the Iranian government, the official said.

One Indian who tested positive for coronavirus has died in Iran, a Ministry of External Affairs official told PTI. The other citizens infected with the disease are being provided treatment and taken care of by the Iranian government.

"We have evacuated 590 people from Iran where the situation is very severe. The Indians infected with coronavirus in Iran have been segregated and taken care of very well by the government there. We believe they will recover and we will bring them back," a senior MEA official said, adding that 201 Indians were evacuated from Iran on Wednesday.

The official said closely knit families required some persuasion and counselling during the process of segregation to prevent the spread of the contagion.

"Some pilgrims and students are still there and our embassy and mission are in control (of the situation)," he said.

Iran on Thursday announced 149 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,284, according to the health ministry. A total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in the country -- one of the worst hit by the novel coronavirus — according to figures provided by Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.

A batch of Indians stranded in Iran were evacuated by a special plane on Wednesday evening.They landed at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer airport and were shifted to an Army's wellness facility after screening.

The first batch of 236 people had arrived on Sunday in two flights while the second group of 53 Indians came on Monday.

There were eight confirmed coronavirus cases in Ladakh and COVID-19 had reached the Union Territory through the pilgrims who returned from Iran, the Home Ministry said on Thursday. A total of 58 people were quarantined in various hospitals of Ladakh and 18 people, including positive cases, were kept in isolation in the hospitals, it added.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the total number of Indians infected with coronavirus is 276 -- 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka.

With PTI inputs