One in four people in Telangana have antibodies against COVID-19: Sero-survey

This was revealed in the sero-surveillance led by the National Institute of Nutrition in three districts of Telangana in December.

In December, the National Institute of Nutrition carried out the third round of sero-surveillance in three districts of Telangana. The sero-survey, carried out in three districts in the state, has revealed that one out of every four people in the state have antibodies against the COVID-19 virus. This means that almost 25% of the population has already been exposed to the virus, according to the survey.

The sero-survey was carried out as part of the National Sero-Survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The sero-survey was conducted in Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy.

ICMR has been doing cross-sectional sero-studies in the same geographic locations so that the infection transmission trends can be documented and studied.

In May, the first round of sero-survey showed a sero prevalence of 0.33%, while the second round in August showed 12.5% prevalence and the latest round has shown 24.1% prevalence.

It is interesting to note that the sero-prevalence at the national level went up 3.1 times between August and December but however in Telangana, this went up by two times.

Telangana's sero-prevalence (24.1%) as of December 2020 was similar to that of the national average (24.9%). â€œThis shows the effectiveness of robust containment measures in the state, including quarantine contact tracing and testing strategies" said Dr Hemalatha R, Director of ICMR-NIN.

The public is also being complimented for strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. Dr Laxmaiah, ICMR-Nodal officer, said that good compliance and cooperation shown by the public in adopting universal mask wearing and other COVID-19 protocols before the survey ensured that infection transmission remained slow and steady in the state. The nodal officer also mentioned that since three-fourth of the rural population is still susceptible, all non-pharmacological COVID-19 measures such as wearing masks, hand sanitisation, and physical distancing should be continued.

