One family, three parties: The case of Dharmapuri Srinivas in Telangana's Nizamabad

Dharmapuri Srinivas has been involved in the politics of Nizamabad for three decades and his two sons have also followed in his footsteps.

news Politics

Politics in Telangana is heating up with the state unit of the Congress appointing Revanth Reddy as the new chief, former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddyâ€™s daughter YS Sharmila starting a new party and the BJP making inroads and hoping to emerge as a prominent contender to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Sometimes, political compulsions result in strange results, from swinging Left-oriented leaders into Right-wing parties and vice versa, to having leaders from different parties in the same family. The Dharmapuri family in Telanganaâ€™s Nizamabad is a case in point.

In the wake of the changing political scenario during the formation of Telangana, senior leader Dharmapuri Srinivas shifted to the TRS from the Congress and became a Rajya Sabha member. After complaints of anti-party activities by TRS leaders led by Kalvakuntla Kavitha against D Srinivas, he has remained silent despite holding a Rajya Sabha seat from the TRS and distanced himself from party activities.

In 2018, Srinivasâ€™ elder son and former Nizamabad mayor Dharmapuri Sanjay was arrested after serious allegations of sexual harassment. His younger son, Dharmapuri Arvind, joined the BJP and even became a Member of Parliament (MP) from Nizamabad by contesting against and defeating Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). While his younger son became a prominent BJP leader in Telangana and a fierce critic of the TRS, Srinivasâ€™ elder son, Sanjay, remained in political exile.