One dies in roof collapse at home as heavy winds and rain lash Hyderabad

A cement structure from an adjacent house came tumbling down due to the wind and tore a hole through the deceased's house and landed on him.

A young man was killed in Hyderabad and his mother received serious injuries after a cement structure collapsed on to the roof of their home on Sunday evening. The incident took place at Mangalhat due to strong winds followed by heavy rains which lashed some parts of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Inder Singh, said to be in his early twenties. The police said that Inder was in his tin-roof house along with his mother and siblings when the incident happened.

A cement structure from an adjacent house came tumbling down due to the wind and tore a hole through Inder's house before landing on him and killing him on the spot. As the house collapsed, his mother was also injured and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the Mangalhat police have registered a case under Sections 304-A (Causing death by negligence), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As the incident came to light, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to Inder's family on behalf of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and also assured his mother of proper treatment.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that Bandlaguda witnessed the maximum rainfall in the city on Sunday. This included parts of Chandrayangutta which saw a rainfall of 20.5 mm, followed by areas like Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Nampally, Hayathnagar and Saidabad.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 4-day warning from Sunday to Wednesday.

On Monday, the IMD said, "Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy rain is also very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana."

However, it said that during the day, maximum temperatures in some areas are likely to be around 41 degree Celsius to 43 degree Celsius.

