One dead, three injured as vehicle in Andhra Min’s convoy meets with accident

Andhra Minister Balineni Srinivasa escaped unhurt as the driver of his car applied brakes to avoid a collision with the pilot vehicle.

news Accident

A head constable was killed and three others were injured after an escort vehicle part of the convoy of Andhra Pradesh Environment and Forests Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy overturned along the Outer Ring Road near Abdullapurmet of Hyderabad on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident happened when the rear side left tyre of the pilot vehicle (in front of the minister's vehicle) burst, resulting in it going out of control and overturning near Koheda village under Abdullapurmet police station limits.

One head constable, identified as 56-year-old Buddha Papa Rao, died on the spot while two other constables, D Raju (51) and V Sitaramulu (41), were injured. The officers were part of the minister's security detail. The driver of the car, 27-year-old V Jatakrishna, also sustained injuries.

The minister was proceeding to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

The Abdullapurmet police inspector P Devender told The New Indian Express that the minister was heading to Vijayawada from his residence at Madhapur on Tuesday past 11 am. The escort vehicle was travelling on the ORR when the rear side left tyre burst, resulting in the vehicle flipping over several times. The vehicle flipped over into the opposite side of incoming traffic and came to a standstill after hitting a median in the Koheda village. Papa Rao, who was seated beside the driver, sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot, the inspector informed.

Balineni Srinivasa escaped unhurt as the driver of his car applied brakes to avoid a collision.

The minister delayed his trip to Vijayawada and accompanied the injured to the hospital at Hayathnagar. The minister consoled the family of the deceased head constable and promised all assistance, reported News 18.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is the Minister for Energy, Forest and Environment, Science and Technology of the state of Andhra Pradesh. He is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Ongole assembly constituency.