One dead as car falls into agricultural well in Telangana's Karimnagar

The incident came as a shock to Buddhayya Naik, who was deputed for the rescue operation from Manakondur Fire Station, as the deceased turned out to be his own brother.

One person drowned to death as a car plunged into an agricultural well in Telangana's Karimnagar district on Thursday, according to the police. The incident occurred in Chinna Mulkanoor village in Chigurumamidi mandal, after the car driver apparently lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle was completely submerged in an open agriculture well. A person, Venkatanarayana, who was coming from Mynampally in Siddipet district, saw the car when it was drowning into the well around 11 am. Police and fire safety officials lifted the vehicle out, with the help of a crane, following a rescue operation that lasted eight hours.

One body was recovered from the car that was retrieved. The deceased was identified as retired police Sub-Inspector (SI) Papayya Naik. According to the police, Naik was heading to Gatla Narsingapur of Bhimadevarapalli mandal in Warangal Urban district. Initial reports said that four people who were travelling in the car were feared dead. However, details later emerged that Papayya Naik was the sole occupant in the car.

The incident came as a shock to Buddhayya Naik, who was deputed for the rescue operation from Manakondur Fire Station, as the deceased turned out to be his own brother. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the Karimnagar Government Area Hospital for a postmortem. Naik is survived by his wife and three children.

Thimmapur Inspector Shshidhar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijayasarathy and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Anand have supervised the rescue operation. Earlier in February 2020, three dead bodies of family members were found in the Kakatiya canal near Yadlapalli, Thimmapur in Karimnagar district, 20 days after they went missing. In another case, a man and his wife travelling in a car drowned after the car fell into Kakatiya canal in the outskirts of Karimnagar. The region in Karimnagar district is known for accidents as there are several canals of the Sriramsagar and other irrigation projects are present in the area.