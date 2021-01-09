One dead, 50 ill in Telangana’s Vikarabad after allegedly having adulterated liquor

After the incidents came to light, MLA Dr M Anand directed to set up medical camps in Erravalli and Chittigidda.

Dozens of people from several villages across Vikarabad district complained of ill health and giddiness, fever and shivering on Saturday morning. They were rushed to the district government hospital, where they are presently being administered treatment.



Speaking to TNM, Vikarabad SP M Narayana said that 51 people have been admitted so far, after they complained of similar symptoms. “51 people are being treated at the Vikarabad government hospital and they are now stable. Three people have been moved to the Mahaveer private hospital and are under observation. Krishna Reddy, a 55-year-old man from Pulimamidi village, died this morning.”



“According to the doctors, the symptoms of giddiness, fever and shivering make it seem like they are suffering from withdrawal symptoms. From preliminary investigation it seems like a possible mistake from the toddy manufacturer’s side”, added the district SP.



Some of those who were affected told the media that they had experienced giddiness and vomiting, despite having drunk only one glass of toddy the previous day. Those who fell sick after drinking the toddy are from around 6 to 7 villages in Vikarabad district.



After several complaints came to light, MLA Dr M Anand asked district officials to set up medical camps in Erravalli and Chittigidda. He also visited Erravalli and spoke to some of those affected. Addressing the media, the MLA said, “People from several villages have been affected after they consumed the toddy. I request all those who have toddy that hasn’t been consumed as yet, to not consume it.” The MLA who is also a doctor shared tips about what could be done if anyone exhibited similar symptoms.



According to the cops, 3-4 cases of spurious alcohol are reported on a daily basis. Because many people have complained of similar symptoms in this instance, the issue has been highlighted.



The police have launched an inquiry into the incident and some teams also visited the toddy manufacturing unit and inspected the place.

