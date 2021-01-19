'One of the biggest days of my life': Pant, Rahane and co react to historic win

India's historic win also means this is the first time Australia have lost at The Gabba in Brisbane since 1988.

news Cricket

Rishabh Pant breached the Gabba fortress with a storming innings to help India to a 2-1 series win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday. India's historic victory is the first time Australia have lost at The Gabba in Brisbane since 1988 and capped a spectacular end to a test series that ebbed and flowed with every session.

Pant scored the winning runs ending the day at 89 not out off 138 balls playing with carefree risk through the second half of the day with India chasing 328 to win in 100 overs. He was accompanied by the stoic defence of Cheteshwar Pujara who scored 56 in a marathon 211 ball innings. As the match entered the final stretch and the shadows began to lengthen, Pant along with Washington Sundar picked their spots against a tiring Australian bowling attack to the required runs down to 10. Sundar and Shardul Thakur were dismissed to leave India sweating but Pant scored a boundary to clinch the thriller and spark scenes of celebration in the Indian dressing room.

Pant was awarded the player of the match and Pat Cummins, who picked up 21 wickets was named player of the series. Speaking post-match, Pant said that this is one of the biggest days of his life. "This is one of the biggest days of my life right now. It has been a dream series. After not paying the first test match I was practicing hard and everything pays off in the end," Pant said.

"It was a fifth day pitch and ball was turning and I was trying to be disciplined about the shot selection. Everything pays off in the end when we win," he added.

Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane referenced the infamous 36 all out in the first test - India's lowest score in test cricket - and credited the team's unsung heroes for the comeback series win. "We wanted to bat with an intent and we knew Rishabh and Mayank could get the total for us. Credit to Pujara for the way he handled the pressure. Rishabh and Washington Sundar were really good in the end. Taking 20 wickets was the key here and we opted for five bowlers. Sundar brought us the balance after Jadeja's injury. The intention was to play 5 bowlers. The way they handled the pressure and expressed themselves was really good," Rahane said.

"After Adelaide, we didn't discuss what happened in Adelaide. We played with good attitude and we wanted to express ourselves as a team. It was a team effort," he added.

Pat Cummins paid tribute to the Indian team in his post-match interview. "Good hard day of Test cricket today I thought. Rishabh and the whole Indian side played fantastically, took the game on and deserved the win," Cummins said.

Social media was flooded with reactions from all over the world, even from Google CEO Sundar Pichai and from advocates and judges at the Supreme Court.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

For all of us in & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.

The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

This is young India at work. Give them a stage and move out. Our generation thinks: don't lose. This one inhabits a different world. They see victory, opportunity. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2021

Unbelievable test series win by @BCCI ! Every test match was exciting to watch! #IndiavsAustralia — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 19, 2021

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 January 19, 2021

Every Indian cricket fan going into work today !! In such adversity that was truly amazing India !!pic.twitter.com/eQlo1BotLU — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) January 19, 2021

One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 19, 2021