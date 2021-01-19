Become a Member

India's historic win also means this is the first time Australia have lost at The Gabba in Brisbane since 1988.

Indian cricket team celebrating their victory over Australia after the fourth test match at Gabba Brisbane and clinching Border-Gavaskar Trophy
TNM Staff

Rishabh Pant breached the Gabba fortress with a storming innings to help India to a 2-1 series win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday. India's historic victory is the first time Australia have lost at The Gabba in Brisbane since 1988 and capped a spectacular end to a test series that ebbed and flowed with every session. 

Pant scored the winning runs ending the day at 89 not out off 138 balls playing with carefree risk through the second half of the day with India chasing 328 to win in 100 overs. He was accompanied by the stoic defence of Cheteshwar Pujara who scored 56 in a marathon 211 ball innings. As the match entered the final stretch and the shadows began to lengthen, Pant along with Washington Sundar picked their spots against a tiring Australian bowling attack to the required runs down to 10. Sundar and Shardul Thakur were dismissed to leave India sweating but Pant scored a boundary to clinch the thriller and spark scenes of celebration in the Indian dressing room. 

Pant was awarded the player of the match and Pat Cummins, who picked up 21 wickets was named player of the series. Speaking post-match, Pant said that this is one of the biggest days of his life. "This is one of the biggest days of my life right now. It has been a dream series. After not paying the first test match I was practicing hard and everything pays off in the end," Pant said. 

"It was a fifth day pitch and ball was turning and I was trying to be disciplined about the shot selection. Everything pays off in the end when we win," he added.

Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane referenced the infamous 36 all out in the first test - India's lowest score in test cricket - and credited the team's unsung heroes for the comeback series win. "We wanted to bat with an intent and we knew Rishabh and Mayank could get the total for us. Credit to Pujara for the way he handled the pressure. Rishabh and Washington Sundar were really good in the end. Taking 20 wickets was the key here and we opted for five bowlers. Sundar brought us the balance after Jadeja's injury. The intention was to play 5 bowlers. The way they handled the pressure and expressed themselves was really good," Rahane said.

"After Adelaide, we didn't discuss what happened in Adelaide. We played with good attitude and we wanted to express ourselves as a team. It was a team effort," he added.

Pat Cummins paid tribute to the Indian team in his post-match interview. "Good hard day of Test cricket today I thought. Rishabh and the whole Indian side played fantastically, took the game on and deserved the win," Cummins said. 

Social media was flooded with reactions from all over the world, even from Google CEO Sundar Pichai and from advocates and judges at the Supreme Court.

