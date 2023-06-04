One Andhra passenger killed, 14 injured in Odisha train tragedy: Minister

According to the minister, a total of 342 passengers from Andhra were on the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express and the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, with 331 passengers identified so far.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath addressed the media on Sunday, June 4, providing updates on the residents of Andhra Pradesh who were onboard the trains involved in the accident on June 2. According to the minister, a total of 342 passengers from Andhra were on the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express and the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, with 331 passengers identified so far. Among them, 14 were injured, and unfortunately, one passenger lost their life in the tragic incident.

“331 of the 342 passengers were identified. There are 11 members who are yet to be identified. One of the five passengers from the unreserved category who were identified was killed in the crash. Out of the remaining four passengers, two have been taken to Apollo hospitals in Visakhapatnam and the other two were sent to Apollo in Bhubaneswar, Odisha,” the minister said.

On Saturday, June 3, CM Jagan appointed a high-level panel, which includes three officers with the rank of IAS and is led by the state's IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, to assist in the relief and rescue efforts.

Rescue operations in Balasore have concluded, and the injured have been transferred to local hospitals. On Saturday, a relief train carrying survivors arrived in Howrah, West Bengal, and another relief train reached Chennai on Sunday. The toll from the severe train accident in Odisha's Balasore district stands at 275 fatalities and over 800 reported injuries, as confirmed by officials.