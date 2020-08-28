Omni bus owners in TN struggle, ask govt to extend loan moratorium period

As the moratorium period ends by August 31, the owners who are still staring at an uncertain future demand the government to extend the period till January or until the lockdown is lifted.

news Coronavirus

The extension for moratorium on loans given by the Reserve Bank of India ends on August 31 and the Omni bus owners hope for the government to announce an extension of the moratorium period within a few days. The Omni bus owners, who are staring at a bleak future till January, have opted for the moratorium since they are left with no option but to pay loans.

The Omni bus owners are already facing a slew of issues because of the financial burden. The owners were struggling to pay the salary of the employees, insurance for vehicles and the road tax. Now, adding to the woes, the moratorium period awarded by Reserve Bank of India ends by August 31.

Viji, owner of Greenline travels in Koyambedu, said, “The road tax and insurance have exhausted all our savings so we do not have any money in the hand to survive the remaining period. All omni bus owners will survive based on the money earned during the peak season which is April and May. However, this year there was no tourism and we did not make any money during peak season to tide over the other days.”

"The banks are not forcing us to repay the loan but now even if they request me to pay I will tell them to take the vehicle back due to the prevailing situation. If this continues this way then we can revive the business only in five or more years," he said.

With little or no savings left, the Omni bus owners received debt to pay the road tax costing them lakhs from their chequer amid the pandemic. The treasurer of Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association, Dayalan said, “We have 2,500 buses running in Tamil Nadu and over 20,000 people are working for us. We need to at least pay them a basic salary and we are already struggling to give the pay. However, the insurance companies want us to pay the insurance amount and the government wants us to pay road taxes. The government is expecting us to pay quarterly taxes of Rs 1 lakh per bus and we have already paid twice since there was no waiver. Now our chequer is completely empty. ”

On the insurance, Viji said, "We can get a no usage certificate from the Transport Department and we can get a waiver for the insurance. However, the Tamil Nadu government is not providing the certificate and we are forced to pay the loans."

Demand for moratorium

Stating that they are contributing to the state's revenue by paying road tax and through purchase of diesel, the owners demand the government to extend the moratorium and waive off the interest rate for the moratorium.

Dayalan said, “We can survive in the business only if we receive a moratorium. The Omni buses have not been running for the past six months and we are unable to pay the loans. We all have Omni buses bought on loans since we cannot run business without loans. Hence the government should give us an extended period and this time we expect the government to waive the interest rate for the moratorium."

Stating that the government should consider the cost for the repair, Viji said, “The vehicles did not ply for more than six months now so we need 15 lakhs to repair and bring four vehicles into working conditions. The government should understand this and once again extend the moratorium period till January since we can pay only after the vehicles start to ply. The government can also give a moratorium waiver, interest waiver and assistance for us to overcome the coronavirus lockdown.