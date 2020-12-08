Omar Lulu’s next is ‘Powerstar’ with Babu Antony

The film will be a Malayalam-Kannada bilingual, announced the director.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam filmmaker Omar Lulu announced his next movie titled Powerstar. The director also announced that Powerstar will be a Malayalam - Kannada bilingual. Sharing the film’s poster, he wrote on his social media handle, “Happy to announce that our POWERSTAR movie will be releasing simultaneously in Kannada & Some big Kannada Stars will also be joining in the movie. Need all your support Bros Poster Designer: Jamsheer Ahamed.”

According to Omar Lulu, Powerstar will be the comeback film for the action hero Babu Antony. The story is based on cocaine smuggling in Karnataka and popular Sandalwood actors have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the film, we hear.

South Star thanks for your support buddy Omar Lulu on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Apart from Babu Antony playing the lead role, the film will also have Baburaj, Riyaz Khan, and Abu Salim in crucial roles. The director has also roped in Hollywood actor Louis Mandylor and former American kick boxer Robert Parham to essay important roles.

Robert Parham said to the Times of India that he’s like to give ‘a big shout out’ to Omar Lulu and his ‘brother Babu Antony’, for the role. He met Babu Antony some time ago at a film festival, Robert said and added that the Malayalam actor was cast in his film Bullets Blades and Blood, which is expected to come out next May.

Dennis Joseph is scripting the film after a long hiatus. More details about this project are expected to be out soon.

Omar Lulu’s last directorial was Dhamaka. Nikki Galrani played the female lead in this film and Arun Kumar, who played the small boy in Mohanlal’s Olympian Anthony Adam, was the male lead. The others in supporting roles included Urvashi, Dharmajan and Hareesh Kanaran. The film, bankrolled by MK Nasser, released in January this year.

Watch: Song from Dhamaka

Powerstar’s lead actor, Babu Antony currently has the Tamil film Cobra in the making. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film has Vikram playing the lead role. The cast of the film also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Padmapriya, Mamu Koya, Robo Shankar, Kanika and Roshan Mathew. Interestingly, Cobra will mark the acting debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan in the Tamil film industry.

(Content provided by Digital Native)