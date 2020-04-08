Omar Lulu confirms film with Mammootty

The film will be penned by well-known scriptwriter Dennis Joseph.

Flix Mollywood

A couple of months ago it was reported that well-known scriptwriter Dennis Joseph will be making a comeback with the Omar Lulu directorial which will have the megastar Mammootty in the lead role.

Confirming this, the director, in an online chat with some of his fans, pointed out that the film is being planned as a complete mass entertainer. This news has the Malayalam movie buffs thrilled as it is the first time Omar will be directing a film with mass elements to satisfy Mammoottyâ€™s fans.

Incidentally, Dennis Joseph last penned the film Geethanjali, which had Mohanlal in the lead. This 2013 release was directed by Priyadarshan.

It is worth mentioning here that Mammootty had acted in several hit films like Nirakoottu, New Delhi, Kottayam Kunjachan, Thaskara Veeran, Oliyambukal, and Nair Saab that were penned by Dennis.

Mammootty currently has One in the post production mode. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker and Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy have been roped in for important roles and Ishaani Krishna, sister of Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

The megastarâ€™s The Priest, which is being directed debutant Jofin T Chacko, is in the making. It is a thriller that has impressed the star so much that he allotted dates for it pushing back other projects in the pipeline. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan.

Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing the screen space despite being the film industry for decades. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

(Content provided by Digital Native)