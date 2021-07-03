Om Raut hints at resumption of shooting for Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush'

Mythological drama ‘Adipurush’ stars actors Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

Director Om Raut’s upcoming film Adipurush is the latest addition to the long list of films that have resumed shooting following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions. In an Instagram story posted on Saturday, July 3, the director, who predominantly works in Hindi and Marathi films, shared a video where he is seen travelling in his car. Along with the video, he used the hashtag #Adipurush, indicating that the shooting for the film has resumed. Actor Prabhas will reportedly join the sets of Adipurush after he wraps up shooting for upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam.

On March 12, the director welcomed actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh to the cast of Adipurush. Sharing photos featuring the two actors along with Prabhas, Om Raut wrote, “Welcoming @kritisanon and @mesunnysingh to the #Adipurush family.” Kriti was seen wearing a pink and while floral suit while Prabhas was seen sporting a new look with his twirled moustache and orange kurta. Sunny is seen donning a golden kurta in the images.

The mythological drama film Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Written and directed by Om Raut, Kriti will be seen as Sita, while Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film. Saif Ali Khan will appear as Ravana, and Sunny has been roped in to play the role of Lakshman. The movie went on floors in February this year and is currently slated for theatrical release on August 11.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T- Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It is also being dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Kharthik Palani has been roped in as the cinematographer, while Ashish Mhatre and Apurva Motiwale are on board as editors.

Prabhas will be next seen in upcoming period romantic drama Radhe Shyam. He will be sharing the screen with actor Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in KGF director Prashant Neel’s next venture Salaar, co-starring Shruti Haasan.