Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra visits former coach’s residence amid controversy

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla had earlier issued a statement that Kashinath Naik had never trained Neeraj.

Neeraj Chopra, the only Indian gold medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Tuesday, August 24 visited the home of his former coach and Indian army subedar Kashinath Naik in Pune’s Koregaon Park. Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla had earlier issued a statement that Naik had never trained Neeraj; however, Neeraj visited Naik and spent an hour with his family members. Adille Sumariwalla had said he has never heard about Kashinath Naik and that javelin gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has never trained under him.

“Whatever we do, it’s for the nation. I don’t bother to comment or worry about allegations against me. I don’t want the money either (Karnataka government has announced a Rs 10 lakh cash award to him for coaching Neeraj Chopra). Neeraj has asked me to be calm,” Naik told IANS following the meeting.

Neeraj was welcomed by Chaitra, coach Naik’s wife, and spent quality time chatting with Naik’s sons Daksh and Laksh, who sport Neeraj’s hairstyle. He also played with the family’s pet dog Rocky. “I was hesitant to invite Neeraj home as he has become a celebrity now. He only came forward to say that he’d visit my house. I felt so happy. He has not changed a bit. He addressed my wife as ‘bhabhi’ as he would call her earlier,” Naik said.

Neeraj was in Pune to attend the inaugural function of a sports track named after him. Due to technical reasons, the function was postponed to August 27. “He came home at around 1 pm on Tuesday and stayed till 2 pm. Though we tried to keep it a low-key affair, neighbours recognised him and surrounded him for selfies and photos. Neeraj calmly and happily fulfilled their requests,” Naik stated.

Chaitra, who welcomed Neeraj, shared that she was speechless to see a national star at her residence. “I can’t describe my happiness. He became a little boy with my children. I had cooked paneer paratha for him. He ate sweets and drank coffee later,” she said. Naik added that Neeraj liked Pune kulfis and he had got them parcelled.

Despite being inundated with praises after winning the only gold medal for the country, Neeraj had called up his former coach from Tokyo. Naik, a former national javelin champion who won a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, had trained Neeraj between 2015 and 2017.

Despite this, the Athletics Federation of India had reportedly written to the Karnataka government asking not to hand out the Rs 10 lakh cash reward announced for Kashinath Naik claiming he had not coached the athlete.