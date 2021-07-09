Ola secures $500 mn investment from Temasek, Warburg Pincus ahead of IPO

“This is amongst the largest investments in the Indian consumer internet space by these funds and is a testament to the robust and resilient business built by Ola," the company said.

Atom IPO

Mobility platform Ola on Friday announced that Temasek and Plum Wood Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity fund focused on growth investing, are partnering with Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal for a $500 million investment ahead of Ola’s IPO. “This is amongst the largest investments in the Indian consumer internet space by these funds and is a testament to the robust and resilient business built by Ola, as it continues to scale up across various categories and geographies in its ride hailing business,” the company said in a statement.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said “Over the last 12 months we’ve made our ride hailing business more robust, resilient and efficient. With strong recovery post lockdown and a shift in consumer preference away from public transportation, we are well positioned to capitalize on the various urban mobility needs of our customers. I welcome Warburg Pincus and Temasek to Ola and look forward to collaborating with them in our next phase of growth”.

The company’s 500-acre factory in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu is all set to commence production of e-scooters soon. This was revealed by the Ola CEO in a tweet recently, where he also urged customers to get on the waitlist.

Ola Electric expects a production capacity of 10 million, as the factory can reportedly manufacture a scooter in 2 seconds and has up 10 production lines, with over 3000 AI-driven robots in place. The name and specifications of the e-scooter will be announced upon launch.

Agarwal had earlier tweeted about a revolution in the offing as he took the e-scooter for a ride. The e-scooter is likely to launch later this month.

Took this beauty for a spin! Goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming! #JoinTheRevolution @Olaelectric https://t.co/ZryubLLo6X pic.twitter.com/wPsch79Djf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 2, 2021

Warburg Pincus MD Vishal Mahadevia said, “Warburg is excited to partner with Bhavish and Ola. They are the leading mobility platform and one of biggest consumer internet platforms in India with a robust and fast growing business. We look forward to collaborating with Bhavish and the team in the next phase of Ola’s growth.”