Ola resumes airport operations across 22 locations in India, including capital

Ola said it will place specially trained staff at the Delhi airport to perform car fumigation, temperature checks for driver-partners, and a car audit before every pick-up.

Atom Ride Sharing

Ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday said it had resumed its services at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, along with 21 other airports in the country, following recommencement of India's domestic passenger flight services this week.

Ola said it will place specially trained staff at the Delhi airport to perform car fumigation, temperature checks for driver-partners, and a car audit before every pick-up so customers can have peace of mind before they step into the cab.

Representatives will also be stationed at Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports to perform similar checks and across all other cities, Ola said, adding that it will be regularly sanitising cars and monitoring the driver's health status as part of its "10 steps to a safer ride" initiative.

"With the resumption of domestic flight operations in India, we look forward to serving citizens who need a safe and reliable option for airport trips," Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian said in a statement.

"The safety of both passengers and driver-partners continues to be a top priority for us and we are committed to following the highest standards of safety and hygiene."

Ola recently announced to lay off 1,400 employees as revenues fell 95% in two months. “It has also become evident that the coronavirus will not be eliminated any time soon. We will rather have to learn to live with the virus and resultant implications,” Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal told employees in an email.

The layoffs will be spread across Ola’s mobility, foods and financial services businesses. “This will be a one-time exercise and will be complete by the end of this week for our India Mobility business and by the end of next week for Ola foods and Ola Financial Services. No more COVID related cuts will be done after this exercise,” Bhavish said.

Rival Uber India on Tuesday announced that it will let go of 600 full time employees due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

With IANS inputs